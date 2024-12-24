Vistry issues fresh profit warning to end ‘disappointing’ year

In an unscheduled update today, the FTSE 250 firm said it now expects its full-year pre-tax profit to be around £250m, down on previous guidance of £300m.

Vistry pointed to delays to “expected year-end transactions and completions”. It said that agreements with some partners, which were expected to complete in its current financial year, have taken “longer to conclude”.

The group has also decided not to proceed “with a number of proposed transactions where the commercial terms on offer were not sufficiently attractive”.