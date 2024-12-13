Vistry joint venture gets green light for 479 new homes

Develop Warwickshire, a partnership between Vistry, Warwickshire Property and Development Group (WPDG) and Warwickshire County Council, will deliver more than 470 new homes at the site in Top Farm.

A total of 120 affordable homes will be made available through Platform, one of the largest housing associations in the region.

Of the other homes, 135 will designated for private rental, and a further 124 will go to market sale.