Vistry joint venture gets green light for 479 new homes

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Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council has approved plans for the next phase of a “flagship” development project in Warwickshire being delivered as part of a joint venture with the house builder.
Develop Warwickshire, a partnership between Vistry, Warwickshire Property and Development Group (WPDG) and Warwickshire County Council, will deliver more than 470 new homes at the site in Top Farm.
A total of 120 affordable homes will be made available through Platform, one of the largest housing associations in the region.
Of the other homes, 135 will designated for private rental, and a further 124 will go to market sale.
Top Farm is the largest of the Develop Warwickshire sites. Its fully mixed-tenure community is planned to include more than 1,700 two, three and four-bedroom houses and bungalows. Each home is being built using modern methods of construction.
Phil McHugh, group managing director for the north-west Midlands at Vistry, said: “Getting the green light to build a further 479 family homes marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering over 2,000 high-quality, affordable homes that enhance communities and meet the diverse housing needs in Warwickshire.”
The project was announced in 2022 and will see £2.5bn of developments built over a 30-year period.
Peter Butlin, deputy leader of Warwickshire County Council and portfolio holder for finance and property, described the creation of the Develop Warwickshire partnership as “key to our ambition to make the most of the county’s assets for the benefit of local people and communities”.
A secondary school on the site is currently under construction. It will serve 900 pupils and be completed sometime in 2025 by the Department for Education.
The homes will also incorporate air-source heat pumps and have charging points for electric vehicles.
Mr Butlin added: “The partnership’s dedication to sustainable development aligns with local-authority criteria and aims to enhance the quality of life for Warwickshire residents.”
The detailed planning permission also has approval for the development of a park, a BMX track and footpaths linking other developments to Top Farm.
Stuart Buckley, managing director of WPDG, said: “Develop Warwickshire continues to make impressive progress and the approval of the next 479 sustainable homes at Top Farm marks a pivotal step in the joint venture’s ambitious plans.”
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