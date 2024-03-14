Vistry’s completions and profits rise amid high demand for affordable housing

Full-year results for the year ending 31 December 2023 showed there were 16,118 total completions, up 35% from 11,951 in 2022.

However, the house builder said this figure was slightly down (5.4%) from what it had forecasted to complete for the year.

In 2023, 67% (10,722) of Vistry’s total completions were pre-sold to registered providers, local authorities and the private rented sector, while 33% (5,396) were open market sales.

In September, the firm said it would focus solely on building homes via affordable housing partnerships as the volatile housing market eroded demand for private sector building.