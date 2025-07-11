Vistry’s half-year profits down more than a third as it praises government’s planning reforms #UKhousing

“The really important thing is that we are maintaining momentum in what we’re doing with our partners, and we’re moving forward now,” he said.

Its adjusted operating profits also fell to around £125m from £161.8m. Stephen Teagle, chief executive of Vistry’s Countryside Partnerships business, told Inside Housing that the impact on profits was “expected”.

The house builder reported adjusted profits before tax of around £80m compared to £120.7m during the previous period, which it said was “in line with expectations” as it continues to feel the impact of build cost errors in one of its divisions.

“That was a particular set of events that arose from a few sites where we had a problem, and it doesn’t undermine our strategy. The board has renewed its commitment to our strategy to deliver more schemes, more placemaking, and more affordable homes.”

The errors at Vistry’s South Division came to light last year, when the costs of several projects were discovered to have been understated by millions of pounds.

In the first half of the year, Vistry delivered around 6,800 completions, compared to 7,792 in the first half of 2024.

Much of the focus over the past six months, Mr Teagle said, has been on waiting for the Spending Review. “It’s been very much transitional period,” he said.

Because of this, the house builder found that “partner-funded demand from our affordable housing partners remained at lower levels”.

“We’ve got a very strong pipeline of opportunities that we’re talking to partners with. Many of those are at an advanced stage, and we’re hoping to put those into delivery mode over the next six months,” Mr Teagle said.