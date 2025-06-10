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Vivid appoints interim chief financial officer

News10.06.25by Stephen Delahunty

Large housing association Vivid has appointed an interim chief financial officer.

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David Ball
David Ball has taken on the interim role
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LinkedIn IHLarge housing association Vivid has appointed an interim chief financial officer #UKhousing

The South of England landlord has said David Ball will take on the role and join its executive board, after the resignation of Duncan Brown.

Mr Ball has been at the 36,000-home landlord for more than eight years, most recently as director of finance. 

As a chartered management accountant with over 20 years of experience at senior level, he brings a strong blend of financial leadership and strategic insight to the executive team.

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In addition, Mr Ball has more than 15 years of experience in the housing sector, and has been credited by the landlord with playing a key role in shaping its financial strategy and supporting its vision.  

Mark Perry, chief executive of Vivid, said: “David’s appointment to the executive board reflects his outstanding contribution to Vivid over the years. 

“His deep understanding of both the housing and utilities sectors, combined with his commercial acumen, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and respond to the challenges facing the sector. I’d also like to thank Duncan for his contribution to the organisation over the last eight years.”

Before joining Vivid, Mr Ball held senior roles in the regulated utility sector, including at British Gas and National Grid.

The landlord believes his appointment will strengthen its leadership team as Vivid aims to invest in building more affordable homes and delivering high-quality services to its customers.

Last month, Vivid secured a £200m loan from the Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme.

Vivid will use the financing to deliver more than 1,300 new affordable homes. Around 850 properties will be for social and affordable rent, while around 500 will be for shared ownership.

In the same month, the landlord revealed it will retrofit more than 2,000 homes after agreeing a £50m loan with Barclays that is backed by a 70% guarantee from the National Wealth Fund. 

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Housing Association/RPPeopleSouth East
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