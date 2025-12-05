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Vivid appoints interim chief financial officer on permanent basis

News05.12.25by Ella Jessel

Large housing association Vivid has announced that David Ball, its interim chief financial officer, has been appointed to the role in a permanent capacity.

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David Ball
David Ball has been named permanent chief financial officer at Vivid
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LinkedIn IHLarge housing association Vivid has announced that David Ball, its interim chief financial officer, has been appointed to the role in a permanent capacity #UKhousing

The South of England landlord said Mr Ball had been an “invaluable” part of the Vivid team for more than 12 years, most recently as interim chief financial officer (CFO) and as director of finance before that. 

As a chartered management accountant with over 20 years of experience at senior level, he brings a strong blend of financial leadership and strategic insight to the executive team, it said.

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Mark Perry, chief executive of Vivid, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome David to the team. His dedication and expertise have played a key role in strengthening our financial foundation, helping us deliver high-quality homes and outstanding services to our customers and communities.”

Mr Ball added: “I’m excited to step into the role of CFO. My priority is to uphold our financial resilience while championing Vivid’s growth, so we can achieve our bold vision and aspirations together.”

Before joining Vivid, Mr Ball held prominent positions in the regulated utility sector, including at British Gas and the National Grid.

Vivid, which manages 37,000 homes, recently become the first housing association to access a new sector-exclusive NatWest fund by agreeing a £100m loan.

The large lender launched the initiative in July, when it said it was ringfencing £500m exclusively for building social-rent homes across the UK.

Vivid’s latest borrowing from NatWest comes on top of a £125m loan it secured from the bank in July. The 15-year facility will help the association build around 400 homes.

Overall, Vivid is aiming to build around 1,400 new homes a year, including for non-social rent tenures.

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FinanceHousing Association/RPPeopleSouth East
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