Mark Perry, chief executive of Vivid, said: “Their extensive experience and unique perspectives will be instrumental as we navigate the evolving landscape of housing and strive to deliver new homes and create communities for our customers.”

In its latest annual accounts, Vivid reported building a record number of homes. However, its surplus fell by a quarter, to £53.8m, due to a hike in interest and financing costs.

This summer, it agreed a £100m sustainability-linked facility with HSBC to help build energy-efficient homes.

Vivid currently has top grades of G1/V1 with the regulator. It has yet to be awarded a grade for consumer standards.