Vivid development boss leaves for investment role

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The group development director at Vivid has left the Portsmouth-based association for a new role at a major investment firm.
Mike Shepherd has joined Man Group’s private markets investment business, Man GPM, as an investment director.
He will have responsibility for originating and executing investments as part of the community housing team.
Mr Shepherd has over two decades of experience in the real estate investment and affordable housing development space.
He spent more than five years in development roles at Vivid and prior to that spent almost a decade at Sentinel Housing Association.
Man GPM said Mr Shepherd’s appointment will bolster the community housing team led by Shamez Alibhai.
This team aims to address the affordability crisis playing out in the housing market that is affecting median and low-income households across the UK.
The team deploys institutional capital to build new homes, with the aim of generating positive returns for investors and delivering a demonstrable social impact.
Mr Alibhai said: “We are very pleased to welcome Mike to the team, which has over 60 years of aggregated experience in the UK affordable housing sector.
“This deep sectoral knowledge is vital to our sourcing and evaluation of potential developments. Mike will play a key role in the team as we strive to develop much-needed housing solutions for communities across the UK, with a blend of affordability and sustainability.”
For his part, Mr Shepherd said he was excited to join the community housing team.
He added: “A shortage of affordable homes means instability and unsuitable living conditions for working people across the UK, and we want to build a market that works for everyone while aiming to generate long-term, inflation-linked returns and potential for capital gains for investors.”
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