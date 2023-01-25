Vivid makes further changes to executive team

Tristan Samuels will join the housing association as group development and new business director in April, while Tom Robinson has been appointed executive director of assets and sustainability.

Mr Robinson, who has 30 years’ experience in property and construction, will start in the newly created role in February.

He has worked in a variety of organisations delivering design, development and construction services.

He worked at collapsed construction firm Carillion for more than 13 years, two in the role of chief sustainability officer, before leaving in 2012.

Following this, he was group chief executive at Simons Group for five years.