Vivid makes further changes to executive team

Vivid has made two new appointments in its executive team ahead of plans for more affordable housing and a £750m investment in homes.
Tristan Samuels will join the housing association as group development and new business director in April, while Tom Robinson has been appointed executive director of assets and sustainability.
Mr Robinson, who has 30 years’ experience in property and construction, will start in the newly created role in February.
He has worked in a variety of organisations delivering design, development and construction services.
He worked at collapsed construction firm Carillion for more than 13 years, two in the role of chief sustainability officer, before leaving in 2012.
Following this, he was group chief executive at Simons Group for five years.
Mr Robinson said he is “purpose and values-driven” and wants to use his experience to “deliver environmental and social outcomes for the benefit” of Vivid’s residents.
Mark Perry, chief executive of Vivid, said: “Tom’s innate drive for customer service and social purpose coupled with his experience makes him a fantastic addition to the Vivid team.
“With over £80m invested in our homes last year and £750m set aside in our business plan between now and 2050, Tom will play a key role in helping us decide how and where to invest to improve the energy efficiency of our homes.
“Central to this is making them as affordable as possible for our customers to live in.”
Mr Samuels is currently director of regeneration at Portsmouth City Council and is a chartered surveyor with over 25 years’ property experience in the private and public sectors.
For the past 12 years, he has been delivering mixed-use developments in Westminster and Portsmouth, focusing on housing pipelines and regeneration.
On his appointment at Vivid, Mr Perry said: “I’m delighted with Tristan’s appointment, which will ensure delivery of our ambitious development programme of affordable homes.
“Tristan’s experience and strong connection to the region will make him a great addition to the team.”
The appointments come after Vivid’s group development director announced his departure to join an investment firm.
Mike Shepherd, who Mr Samuels replaces, has joined Man Group’s private markets investment business, Man GPM, as an investment director.
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