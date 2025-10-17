Vivid retains A credit rating from two major agencies

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Hampshire-based housing association Vivid has retained its A credit rating from two major rating agencies.
Fitch Ratings described the 37,000-home landlord as “one of the strongest credits” across its English social housing portfolio, while both Fitch and S&P Global Ratings noted Vivid’s strong management.
In its latest update, Fitch affirmed the housing association’s rating as A and its outlook as “stable”, which the agency said “reflects a stabilisation in Vivid’s financial position”.
Fitch noted its high liquidity, “sector-leading” operating margins and “experienced management”.
The rating agency’s commentary said: “Continuing high demand for social and affordable housing and ongoing cash flow from rented properties support VIVID’s rating, despite a challenging economic backdrop within the sector.”
It also said Vivid is “ahead of peers in fire safety remediation” and has “strong development and investment controls”, noting that the landlord “anticipates a considerable share of its new development will be delivered”.
“We expect revenue to increase to about £500m in 2030 from £401m in 2025, driven by increases in social rents and a strong rise in unit numbers for rental and sale, despite a rent cap in 2023 and external economic pressures,” Fitch Ratings added.
Meanwhile, S&P has also reaffirmed the housing association’s A rating and “stable” outlook.
In a report published over the summer, S&P said Vivid’s “very strong management and governance” offset its “relatively high exposure to sales risk”.
“Flexible development plans and extensive stress testing against key performance and financial indicators help to withstand macroeconomic and regulatory pressures better than many peers,” the ratings agency said.
S&P also noted Vivid’s “relatively strong financial indicators” despite high investments in existing homes and “debt-funded development”.
Vivid chief financial officer David Ball welcomed the agencies’ “rigorous review” and said the housing association’s financial performance “remains strong alongside an ambitious development programme”.
“Maintaining a strong credit profile enables us to deliver on our long-term commitment to providing safe, affordable homes and investing in thriving communities,” he added.
Earlier this year, the landlord posted a 15% rise in its surplus for 2024-25, as its number of completions remained broadly constant.
Vivid also announced in May that it would retrofit more than 2,000 homes after agreeing a £50m loan with Barclays that is backed by a 70% guarantee from the National Wealth Fund.
Last year, the landlord appointed three new non-executive directors to its board, all with strong financial backgrounds.
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