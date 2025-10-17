Vivid retains A credit rating from two major agencies

Meanwhile, S&P has also reaffirmed the housing association’s A rating and “stable” outlook.

In a report published over the summer, S&P said Vivid’s “very strong management and governance” offset its “relatively high exposure to sales risk”.

“Flexible development plans and extensive stress testing against key performance and financial indicators help to withstand macroeconomic and regulatory pressures better than many peers,” the ratings agency said.

S&P also noted Vivid’s “relatively strong financial indicators” despite high investments in existing homes and “debt-funded development”.

Vivid chief financial officer David Ball welcomed the agencies’ “rigorous review” and said the housing association’s financial performance “remains strong alongside an ambitious development programme”.

“Maintaining a strong credit profile enables us to deliver on our long-term commitment to providing safe, affordable homes and investing in thriving communities,” he added.

Earlier this year, the landlord posted a 15% rise in its surplus for 2024-25, as its number of completions remained broadly constant.

Vivid also announced in May that it would retrofit more than 2,000 homes after agreeing a £50m loan with Barclays that is backed by a 70% guarantee from the National Wealth Fund.

Last year, the landlord appointed three new non-executive directors to its board, all with strong financial backgrounds.