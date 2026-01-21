Vivid reveals new chief investment officer

He will bring over two decades of leadership in housing and real estate investment, combining deep sector expertise with a stellar track record of delivering transformative, large-scale development and investment strategies.

Mike Shepherd will take on the CIO role at the housing association to “lead bold investment strategies for lasting community impact and growth”.

Most recently, Mr Shepherd was investment director at Man Group, where he led on investment initiatives and strategic, long-term partnerships to create new opportunities for the delivery of sustainable mixed-tenure homes using institutional capital. Prior to that, he was Vivid’s executive director.

He said: “I’m excited to return to Vivid and lead its investment strategy at such an important time in the sector.

“My focus is on our ambitious plans, ensuring every home we provide is well maintained, safe and secure and delivering many more affordable homes for people who need them most, now and in the future.

“We’re in an especially strong position at Vivid to deliver on our ambitions and ensure all of our customers have a place they are proud to call home.”