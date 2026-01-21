Vivid reveals new chief investment officer

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South of England-based landlord Vivid has revealed a new chief investment officer (CIO).
Mike Shepherd will take on the CIO role at the housing association to “lead bold investment strategies for lasting community impact and growth”.
He will bring over two decades of leadership in housing and real estate investment, combining deep sector expertise with a stellar track record of delivering transformative, large-scale development and investment strategies.
Most recently, Mr Shepherd was investment director at Man Group, where he led on investment initiatives and strategic, long-term partnerships to create new opportunities for the delivery of sustainable mixed-tenure homes using institutional capital. Prior to that, he was Vivid’s executive director.
He said: “I’m excited to return to Vivid and lead its investment strategy at such an important time in the sector.
“My focus is on our ambitious plans, ensuring every home we provide is well maintained, safe and secure and delivering many more affordable homes for people who need them most, now and in the future.
“We’re in an especially strong position at Vivid to deliver on our ambitions and ensure all of our customers have a place they are proud to call home.”
Mark Perry, chief executive at Vivid, said: “Mike’s expertise and leadership will be instrumental in helping us achieve our ambitious plans to build more homes and bright futures for our customers and communities.
“His appointment underlines our commitment to driving innovative investment strategies that deliver lasting impact. It’s fantastic to have him back in the team.”
Towards the end of last year, Vivid became the first housing association to access a new sector-exclusive NatWest fund by agreeing a £100m loan.
The 37,000-home landlord secured the 10-year facility as part of the bank’s social loan fund.
NatWest launched the initiative in July, when it said it was ringfencing £500m exclusively for building social rent homes across the UK.
The move was included as part of the bank’s previous upgraded pledge to offer £7.5bn of lending to the social housing sector by the end of 2026.
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