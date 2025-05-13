Vivid to retrofit thousands of social homes via £50m loan backed by National Wealth Fund

It is the first loan to be issued with support from the funding scheme, which launched last year to help speed up energy upgrades in the UK’s social housing stock.

More than 4,000 tenants of the South East of England-based Vivid are set to see retrofit measures carried out at their home, which could include insulation, heat pumps, solar panels and water efficiency measures.

The association’s loan comes from Barclay’s £500m partnership with the National Wealth Fund, which currently has £1.3bn in social housing retrofit guarantees.

The £50m agreed is the largest amount that can be borrowed under the scheme.