Void property can be an opportunity to unlock value

Selling commercial and residential property in the private sector is under more scrutiny than ever due in part to the Renters’ Rights Act, and it is important to ensure property sold is used positively. This is where a portfolio-level strategy is an important part of the process.

Working through all of the void property to understand each site’s potential value, use and potential buyers is crucial to ensuring its sale is the correct decision in line with strategic objectives for the area in the long term. The question is, how can local authorities, housing associations and social housing providers go about doing this?

Previously seen as exclusively for unusual stock that proves difficult to sell, auctions are fast becoming a practical option for housing associations and social housing providers to manage void stock. Transparency, speed and security of sales at auctions have seen their popularity increase with property owners who want to unlock value from an asset quickly.

Auctions have also grown in popularity with buyers, particularly since online and livestream options multiplied during the pandemic and accelerated their rollout. The resulting increase in the pool of buyers has seen bidding competition rise and meant many sellers have been achieving market value, or above, for their property.

“Selling commercial and residential property in the private sector is under more scrutiny than ever due in part to the Renters’ Rights Act, and it is important to ensure property sold is used positively”

For housing associations and social housing providers, working on a portfolio-level sales strategy that leverages auctions as a precise and accountable tool for unlocking value in their void building stock, auctions can thus be an ideal option.

The larger pool of buyers also means that housing associations and local authorities can find the right buyers, be that owner-occupiers, accredited landlords or other housing associations, to access their lots or tailored auctions.

We have seen an increase in housing associations and social housing providers coming to us to solve the challenges of rationalising their portfolio, with many opting for selling high volumes of lots through auction. For instance, we have worked with a housing association to sell 100 properties since June as part of a portfolio-wide strategy. And there are more properties in the pipeline that are likely to be sold.

As pressure piles on housing associations and social housing providers to meet the growing demand for safe, comfortable, healthy and efficient homes, unlocking value from thousands of void properties could be a practical way to raise the funds needed.

However, what we are seeing is that this isn’t just about housing associations and social housing providers achieving value quickly. This is about them seeing an opportunity to continue building the community through local people and the assets it already owns by unlocking value from the right buyers.

Andy Thompson, director, Eddisons