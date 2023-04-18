Shellina Barik, 49, has lived alone in a Hackney Council flat since 2013. She said the council specifically moved her into a ground floor flat due to her health issues.

The building is managed by Wenlock Barn Tenant Management Organisation (TMO), which the council said is responsible for damp and mould repairs.

Ms Barik first noticed damp and mould eight years ago, and she said it has “gotten worse year on year”.

“If you touch the plaster on the walls, it falls off,” she said. “If you put a pin in the kitchen ceiling, water falls down. There are holes all around the front door, which is rotting.”