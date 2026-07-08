Wales and Scotland lead UK on council housing solar panel uptake

Wales and Scotland lead the UK on solar panel uptake in council housing, research has found #UKhousing

The research, based on Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to local authorities and compiled by energy company Gryd, found that 112,865 (5.8%) of council homes nationally have solar systems installed, compared to 1.67 million, or 7.8%, of privately owned and tenanted homes.

In Northern Ireland, meanwhile, just 3.9% of council homes have solar panels, up from 3.8% in 2025.

A total of 10% of council homes in Wales and 8.6% in Scotland now have solar panels installed, compared to just 5.1% in England. This is up from 8.4% in Wales, 7.7% in Scotland and 4.8% in England last year.

But in Wales and Scotland, council homes with solar panels have surpassed private homes.

North West Wales is the region with the highest proportion of council homes fitted with solar panels, at 33.8%, equivalent to one in three homes.

This was followed by North East Wales at 21.7%, and Scotland’s Aberdeen and North East at 13%.

Southern Wales reported the sharpest rise in progress, up from 0.3% last year – the lowest rate in the UK – to 8.1% today, which is around the national median.

Scotland’s Highlands and Islands also went up to 9% from 4.7% last year. In England, the East Midlands reported the biggest improvement, accounting for more than one in three of all new council solar installations nationally over the past year.

The region’s number of council homes with solar panels nearly doubled in the last year to 9,625, from 4,875.

London recorded the lowest proportion of council homes with solar panels, at 1.6%.

Low rates were also reported in Edinburgh and Lothians at 2.7%, South East Wales at 2.8%, South West Wales at 2.9%, and Yorkshire and the Humber at 3%.