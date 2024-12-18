Wales cannot be a ‘nation of sanctuary’ without housing associations

We also found that, as part of their homelessness prevention work, seven housing associations had been involved in helping people who came via other routes. Three of those are involved in a very small way in working with charities to help people who have no recourse to public funds.

Possibly the most optimistic finding was that all housing associations interviewed expressed an interest in contributing more if the local authority where they have housing wanted them to; the Welsh government is supportive of them contributing; and their engagement is sustainable financially.

Our report sets out a range of recommendations that reflect and respond to the input of interviewees. We argue that we have to expand the engagement of the housing sector if Wales is to achieve its stated objectives to both make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated, and become the first NoS.

“All housing associations interviewed expressed an interest in contributing more if the local authority where they have housing wanted them to; the Welsh government is supportive of them contributing; and their engagement is sustainable financially”

A number of housing associations told us that the local authority where they operated was relying on the private rented sector (PRS) as the main way to house people seeking sanctuary. At the same time, they told us that the PRS was largely unaffordable and shrinking.

We know that immigration is a politically sensitive issue, and concerns over the safety of both sanctuary seekers and staff are real and justified. Also, the homelessness challenge for local authorities has never been greater. However, the PRS is not a viable option for the majority of sanctuary seekers.

Housing associations are best placed to deliver on the housing elements of the NoS objectives because they are anchor organisations in communities, with knowledge and expertise in finding solutions for people for whom the housing market isn’t working. They are also committed to furthering community cohesion and well-versed in a strategic, partnership-based approach involving local and devolved government, and housing and third-sector organisations. This is what is needed.

We’re clear: addressing homelessness, making it rare, brief and unrepeated for everyone and achieving the objectives set out for people seeking sanctuary are interlinked. Neither policy objective can be achieved without action on both, and neither will be achieved without the contribution of social housing providers.

Nicola Evans, director, Housing Justice Cymru