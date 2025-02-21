Wales’ final Budget includes £437m for new homes

The Welsh government has published its final Budget for 2025-26, including a capital investment of just over £437m for developing new homes #UKhousing

The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru welcomed the extra development funding, but cautioned that it falls short of the figure a recent report said would be required if the government is going to meet its 20,000 homes target.

This year’s allocation for the Social Housing Grant is 18% higher than previous year, which stood at £370m.

The final figures are largely unchanged from the draft Budget released in December 2024 .

Audit Wales, the body responsible for making sure public money is managed well, estimated last year that the Welsh government may need “as much as £580m to £740m” in extra funding “to get close to meeting the target” of building 20,000 new low-carbon social homes for rent by March 2026.

CIH Cymru said the increase does show “a commitment to developing much-needed new homes in Wales and helps mitigate some of the inflationary pressures of the past now baked into the Welsh economy”.

The Budget also includes an £81m uplift in funding for the Social Housing Grant and Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme, as well as an additional £21m for the Housing Support Grant, which funds frontline housing and homelessness services.

These are also unchanged from the draft Budget.

However, CIH Cymru said there are concerns that “other homelessness prevention grants have received a cash-flat settlement at a time of rising homelessness and temporary accommodation use”.