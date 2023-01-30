Wales to tackle ‘blight’ of empty homes with £50m scheme

The Welsh government has revealed plans to tackle the “blight” of empty homes with a new £50m scheme #UKhousing

Housing associations, local authorities and community housing groups will also be able to access the funding for empty properties they are buying for use as affordable housing.

The initiative will make £25,000 grants available for homeowners or prospective homeowners to remove significant hazards from their properties to make them safe to live in.

Up to 2,000 long-term empty properties could be given new life over the next two years under the new National Empty Homes Grant scheme, the government said.

In recent years, the spotlight has fallen on empty homes as communities across Wales grapple with soaring housing costs. The government estimates that there are 22,000 long-term empty homes across the country.

Climate change minister Julie James said: “These are a wasted housing resource that can become a blight on our communities.

“The funding announced today will be used to reduce the number of empty properties and, therefore, increase housing supply.”

To qualify, the property must have been registered as empty with the local authority for a minimum of 12 months before work starts.

Once the works have been completed, the successful applicant must then live in that property as their main and only residence for a minimum of five years.

The scheme follows previous government-led initiatives to bring empty homes back into use, such as a project in the South Wales Valleys.