Wales to tackle ‘blight’ of empty homes with £50m scheme

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The Welsh government has revealed plans to tackle the “blight” of empty homes with a new £50m scheme.
Up to 2,000 long-term empty properties could be given new life over the next two years under the new National Empty Homes Grant scheme, the government said.
The initiative will make £25,000 grants available for homeowners or prospective homeowners to remove significant hazards from their properties to make them safe to live in.
Housing associations, local authorities and community housing groups will also be able to access the funding for empty properties they are buying for use as affordable housing.
In recent years, the spotlight has fallen on empty homes as communities across Wales grapple with soaring housing costs. The government estimates that there are 22,000 long-term empty homes across the country.
Climate change minister Julie James said: “These are a wasted housing resource that can become a blight on our communities.
“The funding announced today will be used to reduce the number of empty properties and, therefore, increase housing supply.”
To qualify, the property must have been registered as empty with the local authority for a minimum of 12 months before work starts.
Once the works have been completed, the successful applicant must then live in that property as their main and only residence for a minimum of five years.
The scheme follows previous government-led initiatives to bring empty homes back into use, such as a project in the South Wales Valleys.
In 2019, a report by a Welsh Assembly committee found that there were 27,000 empty homes across the country and made a series of recommendations for bringing them back into use.
Since then, councils have produced action plans for bringing empty homes back into use and now most offer interest-free loans of up to £35,000 to upgrade empty homes.
The government has also been giving out £2m one-off grants to local councils with high numbers of empty homes, including Ceredigion, the Isle of Anglesey, Gwynedd, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.
Ceredigion County Council is using the fund to buy up both empty and open market properties and refurbish them to provide affordable housing for local people in the west coast region.
The government is also seeking to create more affordable housing for local people through the Leasing Scheme Wales which launched at the beginning of 2022.
Under this scheme, property owners are encouraged to lease their properties to local authorities in return for a rent guarantee of Local Housing Allowance rate.
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