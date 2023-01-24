Wales working to ensure banks will lend on flats with cladding, says minister

A Welsh minister has said the government is making “significant” progress in helping leaseholders unable to get mortgages due to fire safety defects on their buildings #UKhousing

“We know that properties affected by fire safety issues have struggled to obtain mortgages, but we are making significant progress towards addressing this issue and giving the finance sector assurances they require,” Ms James said.

In January, NatWest, Nationwide, HSBC, Santander, Barclays and Lloyds updated their lending rules to allow them to offer mortgages on buildings with known fire safety risks , provided a remediation plan is in place or leaseholders are covered by legal protections.

In a statement yesterday, climate change minister Julie James said she was working to ensure that the recent updates to lending rules by six banks in England will “similarly be considered” for properties over 11 metres tall in Wales.

The update came yesterday as Ms James visited the Century Wharf development in Cardiff, where remediation works are currently being carried out by developer Persimmon.

The site visit followed news in November that 11 developers had signed a new pact to address fire safety issues in buildings of 11 metres and over that have been developed over the past 30 years.

Ms James said that the pact, underpinned by formal legal documentation, had now been drafted and shared with the Home Builders Federation, and that she anticipated that the developers will “accept our terms shortly”.

The developers that signed the deal are Vistry Group, Redrow, Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey, Lovell, McCarthy Stone, Countryside, Crest Nicholson, Bellway, Barratt and St Modwen.

As for so-called “orphan” buildings, those where the developer has gone out of business or cannot be identified, the government will run a pilot remediation project on an initial cohort of six orphan buildings to “ensure that buildings are made as safe from fire risk as possible”.

Ms James said: “The work to identify this first cohort has started and I will make further announcements on the details of this first cohort of buildings in due course.”

The minister also confirmed amendments to the Leaseholder Support Scheme criteria. Its assessment of financial hardship will change to take into account the rising cost of energy and a clause on displaced residents will be removed.