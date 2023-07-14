Wandsworth is taking bold steps to rebalance years of underinvestment in our social housing

Delivering housing justice during a housing emergency has been a central pillar for the new administration in Wandsworth. As councillors, many of us originally cut our teeth in housing campaigns and battles over what Lefebvre described as the ‘right to the city’.

Having been in control of Wandsworth Council for a just over a year now (in the past this was famously ‘Thatcher’s favourite council’) we are aiming to try to rebalance decades of underinvestment and weakening of the social housing sector.

One of our central decisions was to move away from the cross-subsidy model on our infill sites. We have switched all tenures in the council’s 1,000 homes infill programme to deliver 100% council rent homes on council land, when previously this was a cross-subsidy scheme delivering only 40% council housing.