Wandsworth targets £6m in savings from six-year temporary accommodation deal with hotel group

A spokesperson for Wandsworth Council said: “Homelessness support is a council priority so this long-term agreement secures good-quality accommodation in our own borough, to meet the needs of locally connected families, who have become homeless through no fault of their own.

“At present we sadly cannot provide all such families accommodation in the borough and this new scheme will help us reduce our placements elsewhere around London.

“At the same time, having predictable costs could save the council tax payer up to £6m over the term of the agreement, which is a great result for Wandsworth.

“Having high-quality, cost-effective, self-contained temporary accommodation is important and this is the first partnership we have entered into on a long-term basis. The additional work we have done with the LHG team to make the building more family orientated and accessible, with interconnecting rooms and communal areas, as well as the addition of a learning zone, means we have a gold standard temporary accommodation solution in our borough for the long term.”

The council’s deal has been struck as the number of children living in temporary accommodation in England has risen by 12% in a year, as charities warn that the crisis is escalating to “new extremes”.

As of 31 March this year there were 169,050 children living in temporary accommodation, according to quarterly government homelessness figures released in July.

This is a rise from the 151,540 the year before and the highest figure since records began in 1998.