Wandsworth targets £6m in savings from six-year temporary accommodation deal with hotel group

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Wandsworth Council has entered a six-year agreement with London Hotel Group (LHG) to provide temporary accommodation.
The London council’s deal with the group is estimated to save the council £6m by keeping households in the borough in the £40m, 186-unit development on Tooting High Street. The scheme by LHG is due to open later this year.
The deal comes as the council reported a £5.1m overspend in 2024-25, largely down to homelessness costs and the procurement of temporary accommodation.
As of 29 May 2025, there were 1,737 families in nightly paid accommodation in the borough, a 17% increase over the past two years.
This is in addition to 11,183 households on the council’s housing waiting list as of March 2025.
Meher Nawab, chief executive of LHG, said: “Our goal is to have projects like this in every borough in London in the next five years, so we can help every local authority save money on temporary accommodation costs with high-standard solutions.
“We worked in partnership with the council’s team to create a building that meets the needs of future residents at every age and time of life. As a family-run business we want to help keep people and families within their authority boundary and provide solutions that mean people can stay in safe, clean and mentally stimulating modern accommodation.”
A spokesperson for Wandsworth Council said: “Homelessness support is a council priority so this long-term agreement secures good-quality accommodation in our own borough, to meet the needs of locally connected families, who have become homeless through no fault of their own.
“At present we sadly cannot provide all such families accommodation in the borough and this new scheme will help us reduce our placements elsewhere around London.
“At the same time, having predictable costs could save the council tax payer up to £6m over the term of the agreement, which is a great result for Wandsworth.
“Having high-quality, cost-effective, self-contained temporary accommodation is important and this is the first partnership we have entered into on a long-term basis. The additional work we have done with the LHG team to make the building more family orientated and accessible, with interconnecting rooms and communal areas, as well as the addition of a learning zone, means we have a gold standard temporary accommodation solution in our borough for the long term.”
The council’s deal has been struck as the number of children living in temporary accommodation in England has risen by 12% in a year, as charities warn that the crisis is escalating to “new extremes”.
As of 31 March this year there were 169,050 children living in temporary accommodation, according to quarterly government homelessness figures released in July.
This is a rise from the 151,540 the year before and the highest figure since records began in 1998.
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