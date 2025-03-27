Was the Spring Statement a win for housing?

Inside Housing columnist Jules Birch offers his key takeaways from the Spring Statement and what it means for social housing #UKhousing

She said: “That is the biggest positive growth impact that the OBR have ever reflected in their forecast, for a policy with no fiscal cost.”

The chancellor boasted in her speech that measures, such as the new National Planning Policy Framework, the release of grey belt land and the restoration of mandatory housing targets, would permanently boost GDP by 0.2% by 2029-30 and 0.4% within 10 years.

On housebuilding overall, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) gave Rachel Reeves a big boost as it delivered a positive verdict on the planning reforms introduced by the government in the autumn.

Just for a change, housing looks like one of the winners from the Spring Statement. But is everything quite what it seems?

Just as good for the chancellor was the watchdog’s forecast on housing numbers. “The OBR have concluded that our reforms will lead to housebuilding reaching a 40-year high of 305,000 a year by the end of the forecast period,” she said. “And changes to the National Planning Policy Framework alone will help build over 1.3 million homes in the UK over the next five years, taking us within touching distance of delivering our manifesto promise to build 1.5 million homes in England in this parliament.” The chancellor phrased that carefully, but the Treasury press release was more gung-ho as it boasted that this would be “bringing the UK one step closer to its Plan for Change mission to build 1.5 million homes”.

That really would be good news, since almost nobody believes the target can be met, but read that paragraph again and you may spot a problem with it. “The chancellor boasted in her speech that measures would permanently boost GDP by 0.2% by 2029-30”

The issue, of course, is that the target is for England only, whereas the forecast is for the UK as a whole (and both are for net additions to the stock not just new homes).

Take the most recent year for which figures are available and there were 269,000 net additions across the UK in 2023-24, of which 221,000 were in England.

Even if that gap shrinks slightly, as it should do because the planning reforms do not apply to the rest of the UK, that will still leave net additions in England well short of the target, peaking at perhaps 270,000 in 2029-30 and totalling between 1.1 and 1.2 million over the parliament. This may be “within touching distance”, but only if you bring a long bargepole.

The OBR does expect the positive impact of the planning changes to continue, with net additions reaching 320,000 for the UK by 2034-35. But even that will be short of the average 300,000 a year needed for England to meet the current target.