Watchdog calls for sector-wide ‘riskpool’ scheme to cut sky-high insurance bills for cladding victims

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The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has called for the creation of new industry-wide risk-sharing scheme for the insurance of buildings with fire safety issues as a way of reducing the sky-high premiums thousands of leaseholders currently face.
In a much-anticipated report, the financial watchdog recommended that buildings insurance companies come together to set up a central “riskpool” scheme for cladding-affected blocks to reduce the overall risk faced by insurers and cut premiums across the sector.
The report suggested that costs could be further reduced with financial backing or guarantees from the government.
The call comes after leaseholders have seen a major increase in their buildings’ insurance bills as a result of the fire safety issues found following the Grenfell tragedy in June 2017.
This has been largely caused by a number of insurers leaving this part of the industry, while others now have a reduced appetite in providing new policies for buildings due to the costs they could incur if an incident like Grenfell was to happen.
In some cases, buildings’ insurance premiums had increased by more than 1,000% – adding another cost for leaseholders caught up in the building safety crisis.
Following widespread issues, the FCA was commissioned to carry out a review and suggest ways to bring prices down.
A key recommendation is for the insurance industry, through trade body the Association of British Insurers (ABI), to come up with a riskpooling scheme for multi-occupancy bocks.
Riskpooling is a commonly used system in the insurance industry in which a number of insurance policies are put together into one big portfolio and the cost is spread if a catastrophic event takes place. The idea is that higher costs of the riskier products will be offset by the lower costs of the less risky products, bringing the premium on all buildings down.
There are currently similar pools in use in the UK, such as Flood Re, which is used to cover some aspects of flood protection for homes, and Pool Re, which is used to provide insurance cover for terrorism instances.
The call for a riskpool is based on findings the FCA made which showed that blocks insured as part of a portfolio generally have lower premiums (27,300 on average) than those insured on a building-by-building basis (£33,340).
The report suggested that a riskpool for cladding-affected blocks could benefit further from the government providing financial backing to further bring down costs. Inside Housing understands that one of the suggestions on how this would work would see the government guarantee any losses over a certain level.
The FCA said a scheme like this could reduce risk and increase appetite from insurers to cover these buildings. However, it added that it did not find any evidence of excess profitability in the market and warned the proposals may not decrease prices for everyone.
The ABI now has two months to come up with a plan of how to implement such a scheme.
A riskpooling scheme was one of a number of recommendations put to the insurance industry and government regarding insuring cladding-affected blocks.
One of these was for the government to consider new legislation for commissioning remuneration that managing agents and freeholders receive from brokers. The report said the high levels of commission, on average 30% of the total premium, is being charge by brokers and that this an “area of concern”.
It also found that in many cases, brokers were sharing part of their commissions, often 50% or more, with the managing agents or freeholders that initially employed them. The report said: “We are very concerned that this practice does not represent value ultimately for the leaseholder.”
This practice was slammed by new housing secretary Simon Clarke in his response to the FCA report, saying that “managing agents taking kickbacks was wrong and must be stopped urgently”.
He also raised concerns that the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA), the body that represents brokers, was failing to take the issue seriously.
Other recommendations included increasing transparency for leaseholders around building insurance by making it a legal requirement for managing agents to provide full details of policies and prices given to them by brokers and insurers.
It also called for the government to look at creating an easier route for leaseholders to challenge insurance costs passed on to them by freeholders and managing agents through a more streamlined dispute process. Currently, leaseholders are not privy to any of the details of buildings insurance policies before they are charged and must go through legal proceedings to challenge bills.
Mr Clarke said: “Leaseholders must be protected, and I welcome the light the FCA’s report has shone on some alarming, if not abusive, industry practices.
“My department will closely consider every recommendation and will set out our full response in the coming months.”
James Dalton, director of general insurance policy at the ABI, said: “The FCA’s detailed analysis provides important insight on the state of the insurance market for high-rise residential buildings, with a clear recognition that there is no evidence to suggest insurers are making excessive profits.
“We recognise the issues the FCA raises regarding the availability of information on these buildings and will work with our members, regulators and relevant industries to achieve greater consistency in recording data. We are also committed to improving transparency for leaseholders and will work with the FCA to implement a framework that enables this.
“Supporting leaseholders to reduce insurance costs is a priority for us.”
Inside Housing has contacted the BIBA for comment.
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