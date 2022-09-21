Watchdog calls for sector-wide ‘riskpool’ scheme to cut sky-high insurance bills for cladding victims

In a much-anticipated report, the financial watchdog recommended that buildings insurance companies come together to set up a central “riskpool” scheme for cladding-affected blocks to reduce the overall risk faced by insurers and cut premiums across the sector.

The report suggested that costs could be further reduced with financial backing or guarantees from the government.

The call comes after leaseholders have seen a major increase in their buildings’ insurance bills as a result of the fire safety issues found following the Grenfell tragedy in June 2017.

This has been largely caused by a number of insurers leaving this part of the industry, while others now have a reduced appetite in providing new policies for buildings due to the costs they could incur if an incident like Grenfell was to happen.

In some cases, buildings’ insurance premiums had increased by more than 1,000% – adding another cost for leaseholders caught up in the building safety crisis.

Following widespread issues, the FCA was commissioned to carry out a review and suggest ways to bring prices down.

A key recommendation is for the insurance industry, through trade body the Association of British Insurers (ABI), to come up with a riskpooling scheme for multi-occupancy bocks.