Watchdog identifies safety issues after landlord’s ‘living roof’ comes apart

The review was carried out by Ark Consultancy after a December 2023 judgement from the ombudsman on one of Aster’s properties at the Roman Barns scheme in Swanage.

A shortage of specialist contractors for these roofs was also identified, which is leading to “poor maintenance and oversight”.

An independent review into Aster’s management of this type of roof was ordered by the Housing Ombudsman after it found that there were no safety measures such as fall restraints or irrigation systems on the landlord’s green roofs.

Living roofs are covered with vegetation planted over a waterproofing membrane for insulation and aesthetic purposes. They are also intended to absorb rainwater and create a habitat for wildlife.

In 2022, a resident of the Swanage scheme complained that their roof was failing because of storm damage. The roof was not letting in water, but the planting was becoming detached.

The wider review covered four schemes with living roofs owned by Aster, including flats, bungalows, detached houses and sheltered accommodation.

It found that there were no issues with the ‘living’ elements of roofs at any other Aster schemes. However, at the Swanage scheme, which comprises five detached houses, “all roofs appear to be failing to different degrees”.

The Roman Barns development was completed in 2012 and transferred to Aster with a long lease.

According to the report, the roofs are pitched and “in an extremely exposed position” facing the sea. This combination of pitched roofs and the exposed coastal location made Roman Barns particularly vulnerable to the weather.

It also found that there was “little understanding/experience of repairing living roofs” within Aster’s repairs service. Finding a suitable contractor “proved challenging” and the contractor selected was not a living roof specialist.

Following a visit three months later, the contractor stated that the green roof was “beyond their scope”. A specialist provider was eventually found by the repairs team, which produced a report in August 2022 suggesting that the roof needed replacing.