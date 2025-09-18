Watchdog shares learnings from seven landlords in report highlighting complaints about subsidence, adaptations and rent accounts #UKhousing

The ombudsman said that it has been right for the sector to focus on such issues, but that it wants to highlight cases that are given less attention but are no less significant.

The latest ‘Learning from severe maladministration’ report describes these complaints as “silent” in comparison to issues such as damp and mould and repairs, as the condition of a property dominates its casework.

The watchdog explained that it had focused on these three issues in its latest 17-page report as evidence of severe failings in areas of its oversight that receive less public attention.

Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “This report illustrates the breadth of responsibilities for social landlords. It shows how pivotal their role is for social infrastructure and how they are juggling many priorities. Inevitably, when things go wrong, it means the impact can be greater.”

Five housing associations and two local authorities are named in the full report, which can be found here.

The watchdog pointed to the fact that despite revealing distinctly different issues, the cases highlight that the “root causes of some service failings are similar and reminiscent of more visible complaint areas”. Each one was investigated in the past six months.

One reported case involved a resident, who is a wheelchair user, being unable to use her bedroom and bathroom for two years, because the doorway was not wide enough to fit a wheelchair through.

Another family dealt with subsidence for four years, with cracks large enough for a £1 coin to fit through, causing problems with heating and insects.

A further case of subsidence in the watchdog’s report also noted contractors being given incorrect information, and work orders closed without being completed.