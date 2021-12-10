Watchdog slams government’s ‘piecemeal’ attempts to improve conditions for private renters

In the report, issued today, the public-spending watchdog highlighted the fact that more than one in eight (13%) privately rented homes have serious health hazards, compared with 5% of social housing and 10% of owner-occupied homes.

Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO, said the statistic was “concerning” and that the government relied on tenants being able to enforce their own rights when, in fact, many faced significant barriers to doing so.

The report said the government “does not have a full picture” of the challenges people face, including around a lack of knowledge, language barriers and having no recourse to public funds. The final resort for many tenants’ complaints would involve court action.

“The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities [DLUHC] should improve the quality of its data and insight into the private rented sector, so that it can oversee the regulation of the sector more effectively,” Mr Davies said. “It should develop a clear strategy to meet its aim of providing a better deal for renters.”

By contrast, the NAO report said, the DLUHC (formerly the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government) had so far taken a “piecemeal” approach to interventions in the PRS, which included the 2019 ban on letting-agency fees and temporary restrictions on evictions during the pandemic.

A white paper setting out the government’s reform plans for private renters, which includes a ban on no-fault evictions, will not be published until next year, it was confirmed last month.