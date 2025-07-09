Water company wants to delay people moving into new homes due to sewage capacity

Anglian Water Services has asked Norwich, South Norfolk and Broadland councils to impose planning conditions that would stop people moving into new homes until it has completed sewage upgrade work.

The company said it was the “environmentally responsible” thing to do because its water treatment plant at Whitlingham, outside Norwich, cannot cope with waste from any more new housing until improvement works are completed in 2030.

However, the councils have rebuffed Anglian Water and said they will continue to grant planning consent for new homes.

Phil Courtier, director of place at South Norfolk and Broadland Councils, said: “We immediately said that we could not have this condition.