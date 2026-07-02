A child had water running down their bedroom wall for two years, according to a case highlighted by the Housing Ombudsman in its latest severe maladministration report #UKhousing

Water ran down wall of child’s bedroom for two years, Housing Ombudsman finds #UKhousing

One resident had to prepare food in a mouldy kitchen while recovering from a double lung transplant. Others were forced to empty buckets when it rained, while a child’s TV caught on fire in one case.

The watchdog said the report, which looks at the impact that leaks can have on daily life, should serve as early lessons for landlords on Awaab’s Law cases and the upcoming Decent Homes Standard.

Another case in the report, which highlighted nine landlords and focused on roof leaks, involves a resident recovering from chemotherapy treatment to find their bedroom unusable because of a leak.

Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “With the new Decent Homes Standard on the horizon, lessons from responsive repairs should be transferred into handling major works.

“This includes oversight, timeliness and communication. Otherwise, poor performance in these areas could undermine what should otherwise be positive outcomes for residents of major works.”

He added that the lessons from the casework could also be taken forward into the expansion of Awaab’s Law.

“Issues present in our early investigations include inadequate risk assessments, unexplained delays, un-evidenced reports of no access and no consideration of temporary moves.

“Reported changes to the condition of the home or the resident’s circumstances are sometimes missed by landlords, when an emergency action could be required,” he said.

Mr Blakeway warned that under an extended Awaab’s Law, landlords will be “under pressure to take more immediate and effective action rather than waiting for planned works”.