Wates boss steps down

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The chief executive of social housing contractor and house builder Wates Group has stepped down after just over four years in the role.
David Allen will be replaced in the interim by chief financial officer Philip Wainwright, who will stay in the role until a permanent successor is appointed.
Mr Allen joined Wates in January 2016 as chief financial officer, was made acting chief executive in November 2017, and has been chief executive since April 2018.
Mr Wainwright joined Wates as chief financial officer in December 2018 and sits on both the group board and the executive committee.
Formerly group finance director at Willmott Dixon, Mr Wainwright began his career as a graduate engineer at Balfour Beatty, before qualifying as a chartered accountant at Ernst & Young.
He has over 20 years of experience in the construction industry in both senior financial and operational roles.
Sir James Wates, chair of Wates, said: “During his time as our CEO, David’s intelligence, commitment and compassion has stood the organisation in good stead and in particular ensured that the Wates Group successfully responded to the challenges of the pandemic.
“The board thanks David for his contributions and wishes him the very best for the future.”
Sir James added that Wates has an “outstanding management team in place” and the “right long-term strategy”.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories