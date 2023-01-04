Wates Group announces new chair

Tim Wates will take on the role at the company’s annual general meeting in May, having served as deputy chair since October last year.

He joined Wates in 1993 and has served on the board from 2006 to 2008 and then since 2011.

Mr Wates is also chair of the Wates Family Council, the family shareholder forum and is a member of the remuneration committee and nominations committee.

He is also a trustee of various Wates’ family charities and has served as the lead family director on housing issues.