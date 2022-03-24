Wates Group taking ‘pragmatic’ approach to inflation and recruitment following record year

David Allen, chief executive of Wates, spoke to Inside Housing after the group announced its annual results yesterday.

He said that the group is taking a “pragmatic” approach to the current high inflationary environment and is managing supply chain pressures in a “careful and rigorous” way.

Despite a challenging operating environment, Wates recorded its highest-ever operating profit and ended the year with a forward order book of £7.1bn, up 7% from its previous record in 2020.

Group turnover also increased by 12% to £1.63bn. In total, the firm reported more than 7,500 new homes under construction in 2021.

The group’s housing business, Wates Residential, reported a turnover of £268m, as it completed 387 homes. Of these new homes, 40% were classed as affordable.