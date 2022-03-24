Wates Group taking ‘pragmatic’ approach to inflation and recruitment following record year

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The boss of Wates Group has said that the social housing contractor and house builder is taking a “pragmatic” approach to the high inflationary environment and attracting new talent amid record operating profits of £40m.
David Allen, chief executive of Wates, spoke to Inside Housing after the group announced its annual results yesterday.
He said that the group is taking a “pragmatic” approach to the current high inflationary environment and is managing supply chain pressures in a “careful and rigorous” way.
Despite a challenging operating environment, Wates recorded its highest-ever operating profit and ended the year with a forward order book of £7.1bn, up 7% from its previous record in 2020.
Group turnover also increased by 12% to £1.63bn. In total, the firm reported more than 7,500 new homes under construction in 2021.
The group’s housing business, Wates Residential, reported a turnover of £268m, as it completed 387 homes. Of these new homes, 40% were classed as affordable.
In October 2021, Wates said it handed over the first homes to its association partner Orbit as part of its Park East development in Bromley (pictured above) that will include a total of 320 apartments for sale, shared ownership and social rent.
Wates Developments specialises in land, planning and residential development.
The business holds a growing portfolio of potential development sites capable of delivering more than 12,000 homes over the next 10 years, according to the group’s accounts, and there are plans for 2,000 plots in joint ventures with housebuilding partners.
Wates also carries out repairs for social landlords, under Wates Living Space (WLS).
This part of the business has partnered with more than 50 social housing providers and maintains more than 500,000 homes every year.
To date, it has completed fire safety and cladding improvements at the request of customers on more than 130 tower blocks.
The group’s accounts show that WLS faced material supply constraints, resourcing issues and cost inflation during 2021. However, the business won £302m of work in the year.
Mr Allen, who became chief executive of Wates in April 2018, told Inside Housing: “We’re managing that [inflation] in the most open, professional, careful and rigorous way we can with our customers. We are finding that our customers understand that there is cost inflation, and we’re working with them to mitigate the impact of that.
“Everyone is being super pragmatic. I think one of the responses, particularly the energy and fuel cost inflation, is that we are hopeful that it will spark a greater interest in more sustainable ways of building and greater use of offsite.”
Mr Allen said there had been labour issues during the pandemic, but explained that they had persisted since Brexit as many foreign workers never returned to the UK.
He said that to mitigate this, “we’re working hard to attract people into our training and apprenticeship programmes and that takes time to translate into people with craft skills that are needed to look after people’s homes in the right way”.
He continued: “And because people were spending more time at home over the last couple of years, there has been an increase in the demand for those services and we’re having to manage that balance really carefully with all of our social housing customers.”
WLS also received £27m from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, with a number of new contracts planned for 2022.
Mr Allen said: “We’re working with a company that will deliver on a carbon retrofitting programme, and we’ve got about £27m worth of work with councils in Stevenage, Enfield and Northampton.”
He said it was both “encouraging and exciting” to see such a commitment from the government to fund sustainable initiatives in the built environment.
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