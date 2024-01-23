The developer revealed the cost of this work as part of its latest annual results for the year ending 30 September 2023.

Its operating profit was down to £2.9m from £48.8m in the previous year.

This was mainly down to exceptional charges in the year totalling £38.1. This figure was made up of £35m of building safety remediation, with costs incurred spread over the next five years.

This is in addition to £3.1m in one-off restructuring costs related to what the developer described as a “realignment of the group’s cost base”.

Watkin Jones reported a revenue of £413.2m with an adjusted operating profit of £0.2m, which the contractor explained was a reflection of “low levels of forward sale market activity, together with lower margins across certain in-build schemes as anticipated”.