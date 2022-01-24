We are at the cusp of change in exempt accommodation – we cannot let it slip

At the back of last year, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee announced an inquiry into exempt accommodation. Submissions for evidence close this Friday (28 January).

We urge all organisations and individuals who work within or around the exempt accommodation sector to offer the select committee their own insights. This is an incredibly complex issue and in order to solve it, we must hear the voices and experiences of everyone.

When delivered well, exempt accommodation provides a vital lifeline to tens of thousands of people – whether that is someone who has been sleeping rough, exiting the criminal justice system, recovering from drug or alcohol addiction or is a survivor of domestic abuse.

The provision of this form of supported housing saves lives, so we must save it. But to save it, we must recognise its faults – there are many – and remedy them. The system is too easily manipulated by opportunists who see this as a financial market to profit from, rather than an opportunity to deliver on a social good.

Meanwhile, the tenants of exempt accommodation find themselves in dangerous, often cramped accommodation in cities alien to them and surrounded by individuals who can sometimes do more harm to their recovery than good.

Whether progress requires root and branch changes, or the right alterations in the right places, remains to be seen. But for us, there are some clear starting points.

“The provision of this form of supported housing saves lives, so we must save it. But to save it, we must recognise its faults – there are many – and remedy them”

We believe there is a need for local authorities to develop, with the support of the government, an exempt accommodation strategy to help understand, identify and control matters should it start to become an issue in their area or to address problems where they are occurring.

From this, we would hopefully see the introduction of a local authority-managed accreditation system to ensure providers meet the necessary standards of housing quality, support and governance. But we must ensure this remains flexible enough to allow new and innovative projects that address emerging issues and support individuals in local communities to still be developed.

So too must there be a comprehensive revision of the condition set by the Department for Work and Pensions that exempt accommodation must provide “more than minimal care, support and supervision”.

We also believe that the government must ensure the emerging consumer regulation for social housing – as outlined in the Social Housing White Paper – includes specific standards relating to exempt accommodation. This is vital in order to meet the expectations over quality of standards that permit landlords to receive additional funds for delivery, and to better protect vulnerable residents.

Commonweal Housing is currently preparing its submission. For the past few months we have listened and learned as much as we can and then shared this learning as best possible. We want to hear from all stakeholders and would be delighted to speak with you this week to hear your views, support your submissions and to share our own knowledge.

This is an issue that concerns so many of us in the sector because it concerns so many vulnerable people across our society. We cannot let our failure to act and reform be felt by those that need us most.

Ashley Horsey, chief executive, Commonweal Housing