We are in the midst of a refugee rough sleeping crisis

In response to this, we have launched the Refugee Lodgings project to sit alongside our London Hosting project. The Refugee Lodgings project offers a practical solution and provides a safety net against homelessness for newly granted refugees, a stepping stone between asylum accommodation and more permanent homes.

The project, which we rolled out across London in March, enables resident landlords to rent out their spare room to a refugee lodger for six months while they adjust to life in the UK and find work and a more permanent home.

When a refugee is granted asylum, they receive a biometric residence permit (BRP) card and are able to apply for Universal Credit. Their rent can be funded from this while they are job hunting, and the resident landlord receives a tax-free income of up to £7,500 per year.

“We have been overwhelmed by demand from referrers for lodgings placements and urgently need more resident landlords to meet this demand”

To date, we are pleased to have signed up six resident landlords and facilitated three lodging placements, with three more in the pipeline. Those we are supporting come from war-torn locations around the world and each has a traumatic story to tell. Many face significant barriers to finding accommodation and work in their first few months of achieving refugee status, including language barriers, cultural needs, social isolation and having no financial or employment history in the UK.

A refugee lodgings placement provides the individual with six months in which to begin to remove these barriers so they are able to find and fund their own private rental at the end of the placement.

We have been overwhelmed by demand from referrers for lodgings placements and urgently need more resident landlords to meet this demand. With the cost of living crisis forcing many of us to cut costs and increase our income, for those of us living in London with a spare room, the Refugee Lodgings project is an excellent way to create a significant income stream for six months.

We would be very grateful if you could spread the word among your networks and encourage any potential resident landlords to contact us, or find out more about the Refugee Lodgings project here.