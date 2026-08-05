We build. Councils buy. Is this a vision for mass municipal rent?

Taking partnership to the next level could be a solution to the housebuilding crisis, writes Stephen Teagle, chief executive of partnerships and regeneration at Vistry Group
We build. Councils buy. Four words that could encapsulate an effective public/private partnership approach to delivering one of Andy Burnham’s key housing objectives: rapidly expanding the supply of municipally commissioned housing.
Delivered with ambition, that commissioning could also generate better balanced housing markets and wider housing choice, and go beyond delivering the desperately needed social rented homes.
For we often forget that council housing, at its peak in the immediate post-war period, was a mass rental option for many communities.
Some of this was driven by social necessity, caused by damaged housing and slum clearance works, and a small private rented sector, combined with limited mortgage availability restricting homeownership. Rental income from council housing was used to fund an expansion of supply along with the maintenance of existing homes.
It is this rental income that a new council housebuilding programme could see councils commission and potentially operate. This would lead to a wide range of housing that caters for a broader range of incomes and supports cross-subsidy, helping to facilitate lower-rent social homes.
Within this context, there has been some discussion around the notion of municipal build-to-rent – developed, or at least owned, by local authorities with a broader range of affordable rental tenures.
In seeking to deliver a council housing renaissance, the prime minister is seen as keen on turning the clock back in terms of who council housing could be for, and matching the levels of municipal supply seen in the 1950s and 1960s.
It is around this increased supply that expertise as an established private sector partner to local authorities really has relevance – not least in building upon the already significant pipeline of new homes delivered on public land in partnership with local authorities of all political persuasions.
“If we are really to see a rapid expansion of council housing stock and get Britain building again, then other options need to be explored”
This pipeline has seen derelict or underutilised sites transformed, providing new homes of a variety of tenures, creating new public realm and open spaces, generating significant economic growth, and expanding skills and training opportunities within the construction industry.
While new supply to meet this new mass municipal housing delivery objective can certainly be increased through existing and enhanced partnership models, if we are really to see a rapid expansion of council housing stock and get Britain building again, then other options need to be explored.
For all the best will in the world, in the short to medium term, local and mayoral authorities will not be in a position to directly deliver and create the direct labour organisations of years ago to design and build at scale. They are going to have to rely on rapidly capable partnerships to deliver.
That means being the smart client, the informed commissioner, acting as a catalyst for investment and delivery partners and setting out the standards of placemaking that provide enduring success. Private sector house builders, established registered providers and local supply partnerships and training providers will have a key role to play.
And in the short term, the debate gets even more interesting if municipal authorities could acquire consented pipeline homes as acquisitioning or purchasing authorities.
This would enable local authorities to rapidly expand their portfolio of homes, in parallel to partnerships commissioning new build delivery upstream, provide immediate opportunities to address homelessness, and address the slump in open market demand and the low sales absorption rates.
In short, local authorities could purchase new build market housing from house builders, which would not only give continued confidence to keep building, but enable them to have an asset to utilise for whatever tenure they see fit.
This would offer a slightly different approach to the current single-family rented housing solution reliant on cautious institutions constantly looking over their shoulders at gilt yields, understandable as that is.
In essence, municipal authorities would replace private investors, mostly likely on more urban and densified developments where management is simplified.
“We could foresee a situation, under the Burnham government agenda, whereby councils own and manage the traditional affordable elements, most likely at social rent”
Such a municipal or government-backed purchase scheme, applied intelligently, would also help increase market sale supply by helping to unlock stalled sites and encourage the conversion of planning approvals into starts.
From a partnership perspective, we could foresee a situation, under the Burnham government agenda, whereby councils own and manage the traditional affordable elements, most likely at social rents.
At the same time, open market homes could be converted into other discount to market rental tenures, or let at market rents to create a sustainable income stream for the authority.
Needless to say, such a programme would have to be funded. But so would a direct start-from-scratch council housebuilding programme, with the added complexity of land supply and planning to contend with – for there simply isn’t enough readily available public land, in the right places, to deliver this at the scale envisaged.
Of course, the new government may cool on such an expansionist municipal housebuilding agenda, given the financial challenges it faces. But that still leaves a housebuilding sector struggling with the twin challenges of viability and a subdued sales climate, with the level of new supply far below what is required and the sector desperately frustrated with delays in announcing the Social and Affordable Homes Programme.
So, it’s over to government to decide. We can build; you can buy. This is one clear way to break the current housing delivery hiatus and deliver council-owned and commissioned homes, amplifying rather than displacing the work with registered providers and delivering on the ambition for a generational change in supply.
Stephen Teagle, chief executive of partnerships and regeneration, Vistry Group
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Development and Finance newsletter, featuring a round-up of business, development and regeneration news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Taking place on 24-25 November at Excel London, HOMES UK brings together the people responsible for delivering, improving and managing homes across the UK.
From planning and development to building safety, asset management, retrofit, maintenance and operational performance, this event connects the entire housing ecosystem in one place.
Explore how we can create safer, warmer, more sustainable homes and deliver better outcomes for residents and communities.
Related stories