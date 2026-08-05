We build. Councils buy. Is this a vision for mass municipal rent?

Taking partnership to the next level could be a solution to the housebuilding crisis, writes Stephen Teagle, chief executive of partnerships and regeneration at Vistry Group #UKhousing

Some of this was driven by social necessity, caused by damaged housing and slum clearance works, and a small private rented sector, combined with limited mortgage availability restricting homeownership. Rental income from council housing was used to fund an expansion of supply along with the maintenance of existing homes.

For we often forget that council housing, at its peak in the immediate post-war period, was a mass rental option for many communities.

Delivered with ambition, that commissioning could also generate better balanced housing markets and wider housing choice, and go beyond delivering the desperately needed social rented homes.

We build. Councils buy. Four words that could encapsulate an effective public/private partnership approach to delivering one of Andy Burnham’s key housing objectives: rapidly expanding the supply of municipally commissioned housing.

It is this rental income that a new council housebuilding programme could see councils commission and potentially operate. This would lead to a wide range of housing that caters for a broader range of incomes and supports cross-subsidy, helping to facilitate lower-rent social homes.

Within this context, there has been some discussion around the notion of municipal build-to-rent – developed, or at least owned, by local authorities with a broader range of affordable rental tenures.

In seeking to deliver a council housing renaissance, the prime minister is seen as keen on turning the clock back in terms of who council housing could be for, and matching the levels of municipal supply seen in the 1950s and 1960s.

It is around this increased supply that expertise as an established private sector partner to local authorities really has relevance – not least in building upon the already significant pipeline of new homes delivered on public land in partnership with local authorities of all political persuasions.

“If we are really to see a rapid expansion of council housing stock and get Britain building again, then other options need to be explored”

This pipeline has seen derelict or underutilised sites transformed, providing new homes of a variety of tenures, creating new public realm and open spaces, generating significant economic growth, and expanding skills and training opportunities within the construction industry.

While new supply to meet this new mass municipal housing delivery objective can certainly be increased through existing and enhanced partnership models, if we are really to see a rapid expansion of council housing stock and get Britain building again, then other options need to be explored.

For all the best will in the world, in the short to medium term, local and mayoral authorities will not be in a position to directly deliver and create the direct labour organisations of years ago to design and build at scale. They are going to have to rely on rapidly capable partnerships to deliver.

That means being the smart client, the informed commissioner, acting as a catalyst for investment and delivery partners and setting out the standards of placemaking that provide enduring success. Private sector house builders, established registered providers and local supply partnerships and training providers will have a key role to play.