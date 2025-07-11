We can no longer sidestep race inequalities in the homelessness system

Our research on the experience of homeless Black families trying to access housing support shows the need tackle discrimination, writes Professor Suzanne Fitzpatrick of Heriot-Watt University #UKhousing

People are changing their names, altering their accents and even cutting their hair in an attempt to avoid discrimination in housing, as well as in employment and other spheres. As one participant told us: “I always hide my identity… because I’ve experienced a lot of discrimination.”

Our statistical analysis of 750,000 household records from the statutory homelessness system provides vital hard data, supported by the lived experiences of people navigating these systems. We found that only 10% of Black families gained social housing through the statutory homelessness system, compared with 24% of white families. This represents not merely statistical disparity, but suggests systemic discrimination that potentially leaves thousands of families trapped in cycles of housing insecurity.

Devastating new findings from our three-and-a-half-year study reveals ethnic inequalities that the housing and homelessness sector can no longer sidestep: areas of our homelessness systems are failing Black and ethnic minority communities. The evidence is stark – Black people are almost four times more likely to become homeless, and when they do access the statutory homelessness system, they can face dramatically worse outcomes.

Another participant described how “my sister had to change her name to our father’s first name… She had to start watching YouTube channels to speak from a proper English accent”.

When individuals feel compelled to deny their own identity to access services, we must recognise that our housing, homelessness and other public systems may be reinforcing inequalities in ways which amount to institutional discrimination.

Our research suggests evidence of both explicit racism and systemic discrimination. Through our analysis of the English Housing Survey, we found that 31% of Black people with experience of homelessness anticipated being treated less favourably by landlords on account of their ethnicity.

Our qualitative investigation found that some private landlords refuse outright to accommodate people from a minority ethnic background, with participants reporting being told directly: “They didn’t want to let me view the house because I was Black… When I got there, they’d be like, ‘No, we can’t give it to you because you’re Black.’”

Some unscrupulous landlords seem to feel that they can act with impunity towards tenants from minority ethnic communities, particularly refugees and migrants, given the difficulties they face in defending their housing rights.

Without robust monitoring of ethnicity across housing, homelessness and other services, discriminatory practices can remain hidden and unchallenged. As one senior stakeholder noted: “When you’re talking about stereotypes and racism and mistreatment in Black and Asian communities, I think it’s really hard to evidence that because it is so covert a lot of the time.”