We cannot afford to overlook the challenges of working from home on the low-paid

Just a couple of hours before the announcement that we were moving to ‘Plan B’, I was speaking about the experiences of low-paid home workers at the launch of research that Stonewater commissioned from leading thinktank Demos, looking at how we can ensure that everyone has access to the benefits that come from homeworking. With more people told to work from home over winter, our report couldn’t be timelier.

Stonewater commissioned this research because we saw that we’re probably never going to go back to the way we worked before the pandemic. But the national conversation about the future of work has been focused on town centres and keeping sandwich shops going, or telling people to “get off their exercise bikes and head back to the office”.

“37% of lower earners are already working from home in some form”

In all the noise, we haven’t actually heard much about the experience of individuals. And even when we have, the focus has been on the benefits seen by higher earners than the true experience of low-paid workers. Because a large proportion of our customers are likely to fall into this latter group, we wanted to capture and understand their voices, and avoid creating a two-tier workforce that leaves them behind. It was great to include the voices of so many of our customers in the report.