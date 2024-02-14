We cannot make volumetric construction mainstream without a government strategy

The same is the case for housing. Houses today are built in largely the same way as they were centuries ago and methodologies are deeply entrenched – from the planning system through to delivery – with no incentive to change. Yet, everyone knows that we are heading down a blind alley, where rapidly dwindling skills will prevent the houses we need being built for anything like the cost that people can afford.

In the face of this common understanding, major house builders invest a pittance in research and development, industry commentators freely knock-down pioneering attempts to solve the problem, and the government lends warm words but no action.

In his evidence to the House of Lords Built Environment Committee on 6 February, it was reassuring to hear Mr Gove recognise the potential benefits of volumetric construction while suggesting that they will only accrue when there is sufficient volume going through the factories. Warm words, indeed. Yet, regrettably, when it comes to action, he was less forthcoming on how the government could support this necessary volume growth.