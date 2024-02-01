We cannot redo the past, but we can learn from it

Third, (and this is a big one) we have a problem with the condition of homes in the UK. Inadequate investment, due to deep and lasting government cuts over decades, plus our own prioritisation of growth over regrowth, have led to a backlog of works and increasingly decrepit homes. With one in four social tenants expressing dissatisfaction with their home, we have a mountain to climb just to stand still.

Are all our homes safe? Are they energy efficient and comfortable? Do they have everything a new resident needs? Despite high compliance with Decent Home Standard requirements, we all know we have many homes that do not pass today’s expectations in terms of their standard of facilities, repair and quality fittings.

We need a much higher ‘lettable’ standard of homes. In short, we need significant investment, and the sector should make sure the government knows this. Investing in existing homes is part of this country’s infrastructure that has been languishing in the uncut grass.