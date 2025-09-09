We can’t afford to ignore the private rented sector in the fight against homelessness

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The private rented sector (PRS), when approached strategically and with the right support mechanisms, is not the problem; it is a vital part of the solution, says Seb Barker, co-founder and chief operating officer of Beam, a social enterprise bringing AI to welfare services
The narrative surrounding the PRS and its role in addressing homelessness is often fraught with frustration. We frequently hear of local authorities grappling with repeat homelessness presentations, fostering a perception that the PRS itself is inherently part of the problem.
Yet, the reality is stark: there’s been a record rise in households in temporary accommodation, London’s social housing waiting lists are at a 10-year high, and building projects are years away from meaningfully increasing affordable housing supply.
Therefore, making the PRS work effectively for everyone is not just an ideal; it’s a crucial necessity.
For many people experiencing homelessness, renting may be an alien or unwelcome prospect, especially if they’ve previously had a negative experience. That’s why intensive support and training – from before a tenancy starts to 12 months after they move in – can make all the difference.
This should cover everything from household budgeting and updating Universal Credit, to setting up bills and council tax, understanding their responsibilities as a tenant and how to renew their contract. This gives individuals the tools they need to be independent, which can be a huge reassurance for landlords.
“For many people experiencing homelessness, renting may be an alien or unwelcome prospect, especially if they’ve previously had a negative experience”
For John, a landlord Beam worked with in London, things took an unexpected turn when his tenant fell behind on rent. At first, John was understanding because the tenant had overcome similar issues before. However, months later, after the rent issue had been resolved, John discovered the tenant couldn’t afford to eat properly. This led to a severe medical condition and hospitalisation.
John’s experience highlights why budgeting support and proactive check-ins with both the landlord and tenant are so useful, especially during those first 12 months. A dedicated point person, whether from the council or a third-party organisation, can also help to mitigate any issues before they escalate.
The case of Aisha*, a single mother, shows just how vital this level of support is for a family’s safety and well-being. After fleeing an abusive relationship, she was placed in temporary accommodation with her young children, but had to move seven times within 12 months. Understandably, her unstable living situation caused significant stress, impacting her mental health.
Last year, Aisha’s local council referred her to Beam to help her move out of temporary accommodation and into a rental property. Through training and knowledge-sharing, Aisha was able to understand her rental budget, search for properties and advocate for herself with agents and landlords. With financial support for her first month’s rent and deposit, she moved into a three-bedroom property, vastly improving her mental health.
Too often, housing, employment support, skills training and mental health services are viewed as separate silos. This fragmented approach fails to recognise the interconnectedness of these challenges. A stable job, for instance, can unlock access to affordable housing and reduce reliance on benefits and expensive rent top-ups paid by the council. A stable home can have a profoundly positive impact on someone’s mental health, as seen in Aisha’s case.
“Too often, housing, employment support, skills training and mental health services are viewed as separate silos. This fragmented approach fails to recognise the interconnectedness of these challenges”
According to charity Crisis, 45% of people experiencing homelessness have been diagnosed with a mental health issue. While not trained medical professionals, a caseworker or housing officer versed in these challenges can provide much more holistic support.
Emotional as well as practical support is arguably just as beneficial — providing people with a much-needed confidence boost to take charge of their futures.
However, frontline staff across the housing sector are notoriously short on time, with many councils having limited resources. Sometimes, just one officer manages hundreds of cases. This is where technology and AI can play a powerful role. At Beam, we use Magic Notes to record and summarise calls and meetings with our beneficiaries, with their consent. This saves our caseworkers eight hours a week on average in admin, allowing them to spend more time being present and connecting with the people they’re supporting.
Beyond the clear impact on individuals, a more sustainable approach to the PRS can also bring significant benefits to councils. Forward-thinking local authorities like Brent and Coventry are recognising the immense potential of the PRS as a long-term, sustainable solution to generate considerable savings on temporary accommodation. It’s great to see these councils betting on innovative approaches to supporting residents in temporary accommodation into the PRS, representing a win for everyone.
The PRS, when approached strategically and with the right support mechanisms, is not the problem; it is a vital part of the solution. By investing in dedicated tenancy sustainment, adopting integrated support models and embracing innovative technologies like AI, we can transform the PRS into a truly sustainable route out of homelessness, offering individuals the stability and security they need to rebuild their lives.
Seb Barker, co-founder and chief operating officer, Beam
*Name has been changed
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