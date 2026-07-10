We can’t fulfil our retrofit ambitions until we fix the ‘spark gap’

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The price imbalance between electricity and gas is creating major barriers for housing providers looking to decarbonise their homes, writes Trevor Wilkins, managing director at PAH Building & Construction
The UK’s retrofit ambitions are moving in the right direction. With growing political focus on decarbonising existing homes, there’s a clear recognition that upgrading housing stock is essential to meeting net zero targets.
But there is a fundamental problem at the heart of this ambition, and that risks arresting progress across the sector.
That’s the fact that electricity, despite producing significantly lower carbon emissions, still costs over four times more per unit than gas. This ‘spark gap’ is creating major barriers for housing providers looking to decarbonise their homes.
For housing associations, this represents a particularly difficult challenge. Transitioning to low-carbon technologies such as heat pumps is a key part of retrofit strategies, but if the result is higher energy bills for residents, the case for change becomes much harder to justify.
Until this imbalance is addressed, there is a real risk that retrofit efforts stall at precisely the moment they need to accelerate.
However, energy pricing is only part of the issue. The way retrofit is approached across the sector also needs to change.
Too often, retrofit is seen as a technology-led solution, focused on installing heat pumps or other renewable systems, rather than addressing the underlying performance issues of the building itself.
“The UK has some of the least energy-efficient and diverse housing stock in Europe, with millions of homes still reliant on gas heating and lacking adequate insulation”
Retrofitting as a practice needs to return to fundamentals. For instance, a fabric-first approach, aimed at improved insulation, reducing heat loss and ensuring buildings perform efficiently, is essential if low-carbon technologies are to work effectively.
Without this, there is a risk of installing expensive systems into homes that are not equipped to support them, limiting their impact and increasing long-term costs.
This is particularly relevant when working with older housing stock, which makes up the majority of homes in the UK. Much of our recent work has focused on upgrading former Ministry of Defence housing, including occupied homes for service families and properties being brought back into use.
These are often older buildings, not designed with modern energy efficiency standards in mind, and they present a range of practical challenges.
At sites such as Catterick Garrison in Yorkshire, large-scale retrofit programmes have involved improving insulation, replacing windows and roofs, and upgrading mechanical and electrical systems, all while homes remain occupied.
Projects like these highlight both the complexity of retrofitting and the importance of taking a holistic approach towards building performance.
Common issues such as damp, draught and heat loss can be addressed through improved insulation, ventilation and better building design. But these interventions need to be considered as part of a wider strategy, one that looks at how different elements of a home work together to improve efficiency and comfort.
This is where the concept of ‘deep retrofitting’ becomes important. Rather than incremental upgrades, deep retrofitting focuses on achieving significant energy savings, often 50% or more, by upgrading building fabric, ventilation and energy systems together. It is a more comprehensive approach, that delivers far better outcomes for both residents and housing providers.
“Retrofitting is not simply about installing new technologies. It requires a clear understanding of building performance, careful planning and the right sequencing of interventions”
It also has a crucial role to play in tackling fuel poverty. The UK has some of the least energy-efficient and diverse housing stock in Europe, with millions of homes still reliant on gas heating and lacking adequate insulation. Improving these homes can reduce energy bills, improve living standards and significantly lower carbon emissions.
But again, without addressing the cost of electricity, there is a risk that these benefits are undermined. If residents are encouraged to switch electric heating systems but face higher running costs as a result, it creates a disconnect between policy and reality.
This is why addressing the spark gap must be a priority. Alongside this, there is a need for greater clarity and education across the sector. Retrofitting is not simply about installing new technologies. It requires a clear understanding of building performance, careful planning and the right sequencing of interventions.
There is also an opportunity to think more broadly about how energy is generated and used within homes. Technologies such as solar panels, storage batteries and other on-site renewable systems are becoming increasingly common and can help reduce reliance on the grid. But for these solutions to be adopted at scale, costs need to become more accessible, and the wider system needs to support their integration.
Ultimately, if the UK is serious about decarbonising its housing stock, retrofit must be treated as a long term strategic priority. But the strategy will only succeed if the fundamentals are right.
That means taking a fabric-first approach to upgrading homes, investing in the skills needed to deliver retrofit at scale and, crucially, addressing the structural imbalance in energy pricing that continues to hold progress back. Because until we fix the spark gap, the UK’s retrofit ambitions will remain unfulfilled.
Trevor Wilkins, managing director, PAH Building & Construction
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