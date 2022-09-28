‘We had to abandon everything’: the story of Chan Kataria and the flight of the Ugandan Asians

The four-bedroom home was “the best home we had”, Mr Kataria recalls. And the stability perhaps provided the germ of his future career. “It certainly made me appreciate the good work social housing does and how it can help give people the platform to meet their potential,” he says.

In Leicester, the family lived briefly with Mr Kataria’s sister and her family, before a stint in the private rented sector (“two buses away from school”) and then, after four years, into a council house.

Mr Kataria’s mother – “an incredibly resilient person” – was adjusting to life as a single parent in 1970s Leicester, while “still mourning” the loss of her husband and the home in Uganda that she would never see again. It would be almost 20 years before Mr Kataria returned to Kampala – finding himself shocked by how the “vibrant city” he remembered had become “a mere shadow of what it was”, with potholes dotting the roads and “the infrastructure, the businesses were kind of dying or dead”.

“You would hear about skinhead attacks quite a lot,” he states. “They were quite common. So, in terms of racism, it was pretty violent.”

The atmosphere outside of school was worse if anything, with the National Front active in the area.

The environment Mr Kataria encountered at school was often just as hostile. “Very racist terms were used all the time in schools,” he states. “Sometimes [it was] the teachers, sometimes students. Using the ‘N’ word and the ‘P’ word was quite common.” When Mr Kataria said that he knew a fellow Ugandan Asian student, he was moved down a set because the headmaster decided they should be separated.

The racism he encountered at school and in wider society continues to inform his approach to life as an adult.

“What you don’t want is for your kids, your family, others, to go through that. You do everything possible to make sure you use any influence you have in life to make sure others don’t have to go through it.”

Academically, Mr Kataria thrived and studied economics at university with the intention of becoming an accountant. But his formative experiences meant he quickly realised he wanted to do something else with his career.

“I wanted to do something with a social purpose,” he states. “And this job at the local authority came up, working with housing need and homeless people.”

After three years, he moved into his first leadership role as neighbourhood manager at St Andrews, a high-density, inner-city estate in Leicester – and he never looked back. “I kind of flew, because I really enjoyed making a difference.”

“Very racist terms were used all the time in schools. Sometimes [it was] the teachers, sometimes students. Using the ‘N’ word and ‘P’ word was quite common”

While Mr Kataria’s career might have taken off, his rise to the top is particularly notable because there are so few Black, Asian or ethnic minority people in the social housing sector who have had a similar career path.

“If you look at the number of [Black or Asian] chief executives within our sector, we should have had more people given our values, given that diversity appears in most of our mission statements,” he says. “The fact that it hasn’t felt like words have been translated into action in terms of people at a higher level I think is a real issue here.

“Ultimately, it comes down to one thing, which is that boards have not been focused on it. We have had this debate 20 years ago, 15 years ago, 10 years ago, about the lack of representation. I have to say that if boards and executive teams up and down the country were making targets in this area, then they would have to do things.”

The continued lack of progress in the sector has seen Mr Kataria’s own thinking shift in recent years, he tells Inside Housing.

“I wasn’t always a fan of greater regulation in terms of diversity,” he says. “I am really now coming to the view that if it doesn’t happen by virtue of the organisations themselves, then we need to make that happen.”

Today, Mr Kataria feels that there is a need for “some kind of external assessment of our performance on diversity”, rather than leaving associations “to their own devices”.

“It seems to me that everything else has been tried,” he states. “And we’re having the same conversations.”