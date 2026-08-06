We have an opportunity to redefine London’s suburbs – let’s seize it

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
With ‘Broad Locations’ we have the chance to deliver a new kind of edge-of-city living, writes Tom Fox, senior associate at We Made That
Cheltenham is a big place. It hosts an internationally famous horse race and is the birthplace of the modern literary festival. It contains about 56,000 homes, the same number the Greater London Authority (GLA) proposes in the newly published draft London Plan for ‘Broad Locations for Growth’ on the periphery of the capital.
It’s a huge opportunity to redefine what edge-of-city urbanism can be in the UK, at a point in time when Londoners are getting in the swing of working from home more than they work from the office, and when living close to cool green spaces suddenly feels absolutely vital to living in the city.
We’ve been speaking to young people in Enfield, north London, about what they want from their city, and in particular from a new town at Crews Hill. These are people of an age where they will be looking for a home to rent or buy within the rough timescales it takes to move these ‘Broad Locations’ into new neighbourhoods.
Conversations with them provide important clues about what survives of the suburban dream and where London will need to provide new, innovative ways to live at the edges of the city.
“A new urbanism can emerge from these preferences, but requires ambitious intervention from the public sector to attract people to live in the suburbs, and developers to build a new model”
These insights from conversations with young people are critical to overcoming the massive challenge London faces in realising these 56,000 homes: the gap between the prevailing model of suburban development in the South East of England and the draft London Plan’s policies, which require minimum densities of 90 dwellings per hectare (or 160 in the more connected green belt locations) and the provision of adequate supporting transport infrastructure.
While many young people we spoke to couldn’t visualise a future where they didn’t have a car (which is perhaps more of an indictment of London’s suburbs today), they were much more ambivalent about the need for a private garden of their own.
Boroughs will view these new neighbourhoods as opportunities to deliver larger homes that are harder to deliver in more central locations in the city, a further challenge to meeting the GLA’s density targets. A new urbanism can emerge from these preferences, but requires ambitious intervention from the public sector to attract people to live in the suburbs, and developers to build a new model.
Broad Locations follows the distribution of potential grey belt land and the opportunity to expand London’s transport system to support sustainable densities. A number of uneven patterns emerge across the city.
Having walked the margins of London’s urban edges for the city-wide Green Belt Review, we have explored these patterns on potential grey belt land: places where the green belt has been consumed by urban expansion such as Hounslow and Ealing; parts of Croydon, Barnet and Harrow where topography creates pockets of green belt that are more exposed to urban areas than to the surrounding countryside; areas where inappropriate development or large institutions such as hospitals and golf courses have an urbanising influence on the green belt.
The draft policies link development in the green belt to the restoration of natural spaces, and it’s vital that these existing landscapes are enhanced through London’s expansion.
“Building 56,000 homes in the green belt is a huge responsibility, and one that needs to be a step change in the delivery of sustainable homes and infrastructure”
Our work in Crews Hill showed what this can look like in practice. Rather than treating the surrounding green belt as residual space, we developed a vision for how it should change alongside new development: improving public access, managing flood risk, establishing woodland corridors and enhancing the ecological value of existing farmland.
Every Broad Location will require a similarly integrated approach. Each needs not just a housing strategy but a vision for the green belt itself as functioning ecological infrastructure, and as the primary reason people would choose to live there.
That risk is not only one of place quality. It is also, critically, a risk to London’s climate commitments. A 2025 research initiative led by Arup, UCL and partners has estimated that under current housing policy, housing alone would consume 104% of England’s total remaining carbon budget for limiting warming to 1.5°C.
The same research challenges the assumption that new supply is the primary solution to the housing crisis, pointing to the scale of under-occupation in the existing stock and the structural forces, from tax policy to the financialisation of housing, that prevent it from being used effectively.
England has more homes per person than ever before, yet affordability has worsened. Within this context, building 56,000 homes in the green belt is a huge responsibility, and one that needs to be a step change in the delivery of sustainable homes and infrastructure.
The draft London Plan sets a high bar for the development in Broad Locations across the city, and rightly so. But ambition written into policy is not ambition delivered.
Without bold, co-ordinated public sector intervention, from transport investment to landscape planning to proof-of-concept development that demonstrates what genuinely sustainable edge-of-city living can look like, these Broad Locations risk repeating the patterns of previous decades: car-dependent, landscape-indifferent and disconnected from the urgent demands of the climate emergency.
The Examination in Public will test the plan’s policies rigorously, and there will be pressure to compromise. That pressure should be resisted. London will not get another moment like this for a generation.
Tom Fox, senior associate, We Made That
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Development and Finance newsletter, featuring a round-up of business, development and regeneration news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Taking place on 24-25 November at Excel London, HOMES UK brings together the people responsible for delivering, improving and managing homes across the UK.
From planning and development to building safety, asset management, retrofit, maintenance and operational performance, this event connects the entire housing ecosystem in one place.
Explore how we can create safer, warmer, more sustainable homes and deliver better outcomes for residents and communities.
Related stories