We have an opportunity to redefine London’s suburbs – let’s seize it

Broad Locations follows the distribution of potential grey belt land and the opportunity to expand London’s transport system to support sustainable densities. A number of uneven patterns emerge across the city.

Having walked the margins of London’s urban edges for the city-wide Green Belt Review, we have explored these patterns on potential grey belt land: places where the green belt has been consumed by urban expansion such as Hounslow and Ealing; parts of Croydon, Barnet and Harrow where topography creates pockets of green belt that are more exposed to urban areas than to the surrounding countryside; areas where inappropriate development or large institutions such as hospitals and golf courses have an urbanising influence on the green belt.

The draft policies link development in the green belt to the restoration of natural spaces, and it’s vital that these existing landscapes are enhanced through London’s expansion.

“Building 56,000 homes in the green belt is a huge responsibility, and one that needs to be a step change in the delivery of sustainable homes and infrastructure”

Our work in Crews Hill showed what this can look like in practice. Rather than treating the surrounding green belt as residual space, we developed a vision for how it should change alongside new development: improving public access, managing flood risk, establishing woodland corridors and enhancing the ecological value of existing farmland.

Every Broad Location will require a similarly integrated approach. Each needs not just a housing strategy but a vision for the green belt itself as functioning ecological infrastructure, and as the primary reason people would choose to live there.

That risk is not only one of place quality. It is also, critically, a risk to London’s climate commitments. A 2025 research initiative led by Arup, UCL and partners has estimated that under current housing policy, housing alone would consume 104% of England’s total remaining carbon budget for limiting warming to 1.5°C.

The same research challenges the assumption that new supply is the primary solution to the housing crisis, pointing to the scale of under-occupation in the existing stock and the structural forces, from tax policy to the financialisation of housing, that prevent it from being used effectively.

England has more homes per person than ever before, yet affordability has worsened. Within this context, building 56,000 homes in the green belt is a huge responsibility, and one that needs to be a step change in the delivery of sustainable homes and infrastructure.

The draft London Plan sets a high bar for the development in Broad Locations across the city, and rightly so. But ambition written into policy is not ambition delivered.

Without bold, co-ordinated public sector intervention, from transport investment to landscape planning to proof-of-concept development that demonstrates what genuinely sustainable edge-of-city living can look like, these Broad Locations risk repeating the patterns of previous decades: car-dependent, landscape-indifferent and disconnected from the urgent demands of the climate emergency.

The Examination in Public will test the plan’s policies rigorously, and there will be pressure to compromise. That pressure should be resisted. London will not get another moment like this for a generation.

Tom Fox, senior associate, We Made That