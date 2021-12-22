We have had many difficult conversations with residents. The hard work to improve is just beginning

Nothing divides housing commentators (well, Twitter) more than the phrase ‘putting tenants at the heart of our business’ except perhaps ‘putting customers at the heart…’

No one who knows me can accuse me of being a dedicated follower of fashion.

I think I managed to be on trend for a few weeks in the 1980s, but it’s been downhill since then. I just don’t get the whole fashion thing (who in their right mind doesn’t think flat shoes and elasticated waists are key to women’s liberation?), whether it’s clothes, shoes or something much closer to home.

The demise of the Tenant Services Authority, the National Tenant Voice and the Audit Commission certainly showed that, for many landlords, tenant engagement was not a core part of their business. In many organisations, it withered on the vine.

Similarly, when the rent cut hit in 2016, tenant engagement teams were the first to be affected in many places.