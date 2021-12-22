We have had many difficult conversations with residents. The hard work to improve is just beginning

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At Saffron we have had to have a series of uncomfortable conversations with our tenants and other members of the community. The hard work to improve is just beginning, writes Alison Inman
Nothing divides housing commentators (well, Twitter) more than the phrase ‘putting tenants at the heart of our business’ except perhaps ‘putting customers at the heart…’
No one who knows me can accuse me of being a dedicated follower of fashion.
I think I managed to be on trend for a few weeks in the 1980s, but it’s been downhill since then. I just don’t get the whole fashion thing (who in their right mind doesn’t think flat shoes and elasticated waists are key to women’s liberation?), whether it’s clothes, shoes or something much closer to home.
The demise of the Tenant Services Authority, the National Tenant Voice and the Audit Commission certainly showed that, for many landlords, tenant engagement was not a core part of their business. In many organisations, it withered on the vine.
Similarly, when the rent cut hit in 2016, tenant engagement teams were the first to be affected in many places.
Fast forward to the publication of the Social Housing White Paper and engagement is all the rage again. As a board member at Tpas, I’ll nail my colours to the mast from the start: I believe meaningful engagement can improve services, save money and help strengthen communities.
It’s not just face-painting. Done well, it leads to stronger relationships, more accountability and genuine partnerships.
I became a board member at Saffron Housing Trust in 2018. At the time, we were languishing at G3, having been non-compliant with the governance standard for longer than any other organisation. Trust was broken with many of our tenants, as well as the broader community, in South Norfolk and beyond. Not a good place to be.
A couple of years and a lot of hard work later, Saffron regained the highest governance grading from the Regulator of Social Housing. “Job done,” you might say. Well, no. Just beginning, in fact.
During the past 18 months our staff and board members have had a series of long, and uncomfortable, conversations with our tenants and other members of the community.
What they learned was that there was a lack of confidence in our existing structures, that our communication is not good enough throughout the business and that there was no faith that proper engagement was embedded for the long term.
After much soul-searching and lots more conversations with our tenants and stakeholders, we took legal advice on how Saffron could change its rules to mean that proper engagement would last longer than our current chief executive (although we do hope he sticks around!).
We have introduced a new resident and community involvement section in our rules which requires us to set and publish a Saffron Community Members’ Charter.
The charter sets out a new category of Saffron community Mmembers for tenants and community leaders – people who have a stake in a successful Saffron.
Saffron community members will have meaningful involvement in determining the organisation’s strategic direction and progress and two new tenant groups. Among other things, this will hold the organisation to account for performance and communication and will be represented on a new service-quality committee alongside members of our board.
This is by no means a job done. The organisation knows it has a long way to go to meet its own ambitions on accountability, involvement and consistently great service quality, but it feels like a good place to start. The hard work starts here.
Alison Inman, board member, Saffron
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