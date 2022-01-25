We have never solved Beveridge’s ‘problem of rent’. In fact, we have made it worse and worse

During the pandemic we saw social security temporarily boosted to more generous levels (furlough, the self-employed support scheme, the Universal Credit uplift).

However, the Resolution Foundation concludes that the basic system is ill-equipped to cope with structural economic changes and that setting benefits just above destitution levels leaves low-income families exposed to growing housing costs and rising levels of poverty.

And that message chimes completely with another report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) that highlights housing costs as one of the three drivers of poverty alongside work and the performance of the social security system.

It contrasts positive developments in the past two years – the end of the benefits freeze, the temporary stay on evictions, the Universal Credit uplift and falling mortgage costs – with the restart of the freeze on Local Housing Allowance (LHA) and rising inflation since.

The influence of housing costs shows up especially in London. Before housing costs, 16% of households are in poverty, which makes the capital one of the least poor regions and contrasts with a 17% rate for England as a whole.

After housing costs, 27% are in poverty, the highest of any region and far higher than the 18% rate for England. That 11% gap before and after housing costs is by far the highest in the country.

These pressures are worst for renters and again there is a large gap before and after housing costs. A third (33% of 4.2 million people) of private renters in poverty but almost half of those (46% of 1.9 million) are put there by their housing costs.

Social renters have the highest rate of poverty (46% or 4.9 million people) thanks to their lower incomes but housing costs account for a third of them.

And again that is no accident. In real terms, housing costs have risen significantly for social and private renters alike since the mid-1990s while remaining at similar levels and even falling for homeowners: