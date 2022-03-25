We have reached a pivotal moment for rough sleeping in London

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The Everyone In initiative shows what we can achieve when we work together. But now we need to make the next step to ensure the progress is not lost, writes Jamie Carswell
Two years ago this month, as the initial wave of COVID-19 swept the UK and the country went into lockdown for the first time, the government issued its ‘Everyone In’ directive to take rough sleepers into emergency accommodation and keep them safe.
Everyone In was a hugely successful initiative and undoubtedly saved lives. In London, it was the springboard for the development of a new set of partnerships and a new programme of work that is driving real reductions in rough sleeping.
Housing secretary Michael Gove and homelessness minister Eddie Hughes recently appeared together at a webinar to talk about what ending rough sleeping might mean in practice.
Against a backdrop of positive rough sleeping snapshot numbers, they set out their intention to work with local authorities to develop a way of measuring what achieving success against their 2024 target would actually look like.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities did no press before or after the event, but to many of us involved in this work, both the content and the timing was of huge importance.
At the webinar, the government set out its intention to work with partners to develop a set of measures that clarify that ending rough sleeping should mean much more than just posting a good street count figure once a year.
It means, most importantly, preventing people from having to sleep rough in the first place, and if prevention is not possible, making sure that rough sleeping is rare, brief and non-recurrent.
The work on the detail of the new methodology is to be done with a group of ‘early adopter’ regions – including London – and will be supported by the Centre for Homelessness Impact.
Their role will be crucial in making sure that whatever approach is arrived at is sensible and credible with the public. And wherever this detailed work takes us, an important consensus now exists around the need to do something to prevent the steady flow of new people sleeping on the streets every month.
“CHAIN shows us that in 2020-21, there were around 7,000 people who came to the streets for the first time, and although three-quarters of them spent only one night out, a significant proportion went on to sleep rough multiple times”
In London, we know that our published autumn 2021 snapshot figure showed another decrease in the number of people sleeping rough. In fact, the city had the biggest reduction nationwide, with numbers going from 710 to 640.
It’s right that we laud this as a success – as a continuing testament to what we achieved working together on Everyone In.
But if you look at this figure next to the data that we extract from London’s CHAIN database, we can see that it tells only a tiny part of the story. CHAIN shows us that in 2020-21, there were around 7,000 people who came to the streets for the first time, and although three-quarters of them spent only one night out, a significant proportion went on to sleep rough multiple times.
To claim success in ending rough sleeping must mean that this figure – and the one related to the 1,300 who returned to rough sleeping after at least a year away – comes down just as dramatically as the annual snapshot has.
Prevention isn’t just the responsibility of local authorities. Of course, councils’ performance in preventing and relieving homelessness can be improved, but CHAIN statistics suggest that only a third of new rough sleepers in London had contact with a housing needs service prior to sleeping rough.
Significant numbers ended up on the street after leaving prison or hospital. Others lost their accommodation after falling into arrears on their rent, or losing their jobs, or experiencing a relationship breakdown. Many had substance misuse or mental health needs that left them struggling to cope.
Better prevention requires a concerted effort from all partners across all sectors, and more funding for prevention and tenancy sustainment services as well as services focused on helping those already sleeping on the streets.
We still have around 1,800 people in emergency accommodation in London dating back to the start of the pandemic.
Around half of these are non-UK nationals, the majority of whom need specialist advice to sort out their immigration status or are waiting for a decision from the Home Office. Expediting decision-making and making sure rough sleepers have access to good-quality immigration advice is important.
But the ending of the special funding given to provide emergency accommodation for this group during the pandemic will present a real challenge for local authorities, both financially and legally.
“Significant numbers ended up on the street after leaving prison or hospital. Others lost their accommodation after falling into arrears on their rent, or losing their jobs, or experiencing a relationship breakdown”
In London, the Life Off the Streets programme – jointly supported by the mayor and London Councils – has for the first time brought together housing providers; health services; the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities; the Ministry of Justice; and London’s probation service. We have achieved a lot to be proud of, but no one is underestimating the challenges to come.
Support services are fragmented and often oversubscribed. The thresholds and criteria for accessing care works against homeless people, with their looser-than-average local connection and their multiplicity of overlapping needs. And despite the government’s investment in developing move-on accommodation for rough sleepers, the housing market in London remains a barrier to many homeless people.
This is a pivotal moment for our chances of ending rough sleeping in the capital. The excellent progress made in the past couple of years shows what we can do together – especially when funding is provided to back up the strategic ambition. But now we need to harness the same energy, commitment and sense of shared purpose to tackle the systemic issues that have to be overcome if we are to make rough sleeping in London truly rare, brief and non-recurrent.
Jamie Carswell, co-chair, London Councils London Housing Directors’ Group; co-chair, Life Off the Streets Core Group; director of housing and safer communities, Royal Borough of Greenwich
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