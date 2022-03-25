We have reached a pivotal moment for rough sleeping in London

The Everyone In initiative shows what we can achieve when we work together. But now we need to make the next step to ensure the progress is not lost, writes Jamie Carswell #UKhousing

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities did no press before or after the event, but to many of us involved in this work, both the content and the timing was of huge importance.

Against a backdrop of positive rough sleeping snapshot numbers, they set out their intention to work with local authorities to develop a way of measuring what achieving success against their 2024 target would actually look like.

Housing secretary Michael Gove and homelessness minister Eddie Hughes recently appeared together at a webinar to talk about what ending rough sleeping might mean in practice.

Everyone In was a hugely successful initiative and undoubtedly saved lives. In London, it was the springboard for the development of a new set of partnerships and a new programme of work that is driving real reductions in rough sleeping.

Two years ago this month, as the initial wave of COVID-19 swept the UK and the country went into lockdown for the first time, the government issued its ‘Everyone In’ directive to take rough sleepers into emergency accommodation and keep them safe.

At the webinar, the government set out its intention to work with partners to develop a set of measures that clarify that ending rough sleeping should mean much more than just posting a good street count figure once a year.

It means, most importantly, preventing people from having to sleep rough in the first place, and if prevention is not possible, making sure that rough sleeping is rare, brief and non-recurrent.

The work on the detail of the new methodology is to be done with a group of ‘early adopter’ regions – including London – and will be supported by the Centre for Homelessness Impact.

Their role will be crucial in making sure that whatever approach is arrived at is sensible and credible with the public. And wherever this detailed work takes us, an important consensus now exists around the need to do something to prevent the steady flow of new people sleeping on the streets every month.

“CHAIN shows us that in 2020-21, there were around 7,000 people who came to the streets for the first time, and although three-quarters of them spent only one night out, a significant proportion went on to sleep rough multiple times”

In London, we know that our published autumn 2021 snapshot figure showed another decrease in the number of people sleeping rough. In fact, the city had the biggest reduction nationwide, with numbers going from 710 to 640.

It’s right that we laud this as a success – as a continuing testament to what we achieved working together on Everyone In.

But if you look at this figure next to the data that we extract from London’s CHAIN database, we can see that it tells only a tiny part of the story. CHAIN shows us that in 2020-21, there were around 7,000 people who came to the streets for the first time, and although three-quarters of them spent only one night out, a significant proportion went on to sleep rough multiple times.

To claim success in ending rough sleeping must mean that this figure – and the one related to the 1,300 who returned to rough sleeping after at least a year away – comes down just as dramatically as the annual snapshot has.