We have time to turn things around on homelessness

The government must seize the opportunity of the Spending Review and homelessness strategy, writes Paula Barker MP, co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Ending Homelessness #UKhousing

With councils across the country already on the brink of bankruptcy, this is not a cost they will be able to shoulder.

The bill for temporary accommodation is still soaring. Research published recently by charity Shelter showed that councils across England could face costs of £3.9bn annually by 2029 if things continue as they are.

More than 327,000 households needed support from councils after falling into homelessness across England in 2024. There are also over 165,000 children in temporary accommodation – a figure that should shame us all.

We are in a homelessness emergency inherited from 14 years of Tory austerity. Sadly, a year into the Labour government, the situation has only got worse.

However, we have time to turn things around, so long as there is the political will to do so. The upcoming Comprehensive Spending Review (CSR) and the cross-government strategy for ending homelessness being published this year are huge opportunities for the government to rethink our approach. We should move away from an over-reliance on temporary accommodation to one that prioritises access to a safe and secure home, and that gets us back on track to ending homelessness as per the manifesto. The APPG for Ending Homelessness has developed three pillars, as part of our series of roundtables we had with MPs, peers and experts across the homelessness sector, including lived-experience experts. We believe any government strategy should be based on these. They are:

Rapidly rehousing people in safe, settled and genuinely affordable homes with appropriate support.

Urgent support to tackle the worst forms of homelessness.

Preventing homelessness before it occurs.

However, any strategy must have adequate funding behind it, which is why the upcoming CSR will be critical to success. As an APPG, we developed a set of spending asks we think will be key to ensuring the success of the strategy. “We need a systemic review with a view to developing ring-fenced, cross-departmental funding to prevent homelessness”