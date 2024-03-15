Residents need to be empowered if net zero targets are to be reached, says Hannah Howard-Jones of @homegroup #UKhousing

Achieving net zero will only be possible if customers are supported on the journey, writes Hannah Howard-Jones of @homegroup #UKhousing

We have to acknowledge that net zero is a hard sell for some of our customers, says Hannah Howard-Jones of @homegroup #UKhousing

Even among those who had, 65% couldn’t describe a single net zero target set by the government. Having explained the technology on offer, 40% of the people polled felt it was too complicated.

While net zero has gained traction among housing professionals in recent years, a YouGov poll commissioned by Home Group in 2022 showed that 80% of respondents felt environmental sustainability was important, and almost half hadn’t heard the phrase ‘net zero’.

A cost which for many is unaffordable, not least customers of affordable housing.

Anyone who has lived in a house and done more than a bit of weekend DIY will know that building work is noisy, messy and pretty inconvenient. Asking someone to put up with all that upheaval in order to help the UK achieve net zero and meet government targets by 2050, is a pretty hard sell, especially when the average cost to decarbonise a home is £10,000, according to the Climate Change Committee.

This poll, and subsequent ones, showed there is public buy-in for sustainability initiatives. But if we’re going to take customers on this journey, it’s not just a case of doing the work and saddling some of the costs, we must genuinely engage with them, build confidence and gain their trust to accept that all this disruption will be worth it.

In Cumbria, we invested £3m on a whole-house retrofit of 90 homes in Abbeytown and Oughterside, supported by wave one of the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF).

In support of this and integral to its success, we created an extensive customer engagement plan, which included workshops to outline the works and new technologies, as well as one-to-one engagement and full training on how to use the heat pumps effectively.

Among those customers whose homes we retrofitted was Queenie Fearon, who has seen dramatic savings in her energy bills. Queenie was initially hesitant about the changes, like many of us would be, unsure about changing from a system she already understood.

When we spoke with Queenie, she explained: “I’ll be honest, at first, I was really concerned about the cost. With the old system I knew how to work out my bills out.

“But I found my bills are excellent. If you know how to work the system, the houses are so well insulated that it shouldn’t cost a lot.”