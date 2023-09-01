We know what is needed to reform housing, we need a government bold enough to commit to it

We know how many homes we need to meet demand. According to research we commissioned with Crisis, we need to build 340,000 new homes each year for at least the next decade and 90,000 must be for social rent. But it’s not just about numbers. We need a housing plan that is nationally co-ordinated, assessing local need in every part of the country, so we can build the right types of homes in the right places, alongside the necessary infrastructure and transport. We must plan to build in both urban and rural areas, prioritising building on brownfield land, of course, but recognising that we will also need to build on some greenfield land.

Alongside new homes, a plan must include investment in existing homes as well. We have some of the oldest homes in Europe and many need significant work to make them decent and energy efficient. We also have homes which were not built to last and need to be knocked down and rebuilt. This can only happen with additional funding for regeneration and retrofit.

“The latest government figures show that the number of homeless children living in temporary accommodation is at 130,000, the highest level ever recorded”

This is the ambition that is needed to solve the housing crisis we face, but it should be a no-brainer for the next government. The consequences of not acting are not only unthinkable for those most in need, as rents and mortgage rates continue to rocket, they will also be dire in spending terms for the government. The New Economics Foundation found that over the next four years, the government is set to spend £58.2bn subsidising private landlords through housing benefit, more than five times the £11.5bn it spends on the Affordable Homes Programme.

As we head towards the next election, we call on all political parties to recognise, once and for all, the historic consequences of short-termist thinking on housing and urgently commit to the long-term plan for housing that we need.

Kate Henderson, chief executive, National Housing Federation