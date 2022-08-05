We know what the problems are in housing, and we have known for a century where to find the solutions

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Alison Inman stumbles across a book in a second-hand bookshop that reveals as much about housing today as it does the problems when the book was published, in 1931
“The ordinary individual who sees acres of small new houses stretching round all our big towns may be forgiven for complacently concluding that the housing problem is well on the way to solution. Only those who are familiar with the homes of the poorest know how little effect all this new building has had in improving those homes, and what waste of life, health and money is caused by the dreadful conditions of overcrowding which still prevail in our large towns.”
– Housing: a Citizen’s Guide to the Problem, 1931
I love a good second-hand bookshop, and was delighted to strike gold a couple of months ago during a trip to Aldeburgh.
I came across a lovely little book, published in 1931, titled Housing: a Citizen’s Guide to the Problem. It’s an edited collection of very short essays (nowadays we’d call them blogs), compiled by Kathleen England, a member of The Under 40 Club. Recovering from COVID, and with time on my hands, I was eager to find out more.
An article written some 20 years ago by the architectural historian Elizabeth Darling threw light on the origins of the The Under 40 Club. ‘To induce humanitarian sentiments in prurient Londoners: the Propaganda Activities of London’s Voluntary Housing Associations in the Inter-war Period’ was published in The London Journal and is a superb history of the activities of London housing societies during a period of municipal expansion and the beginnings of mass council housebuilding.
The new wave of voluntary housing societies formed in the 1920s saw themselves as propaganda bodies as well as builders. While councils were able to build at scale, the housing societies were busy making the case for “slum clearance” and The Under 40 Club was an integral part of this drive.
The Under 40 Club was described in its publicity leaflets as “an appeal to the younger generation; an appeal for youthful energy, brains and sympathy” and was intended as “a collecting and distributing centre for workers and money”.
“It was written almost a century ago, but so much of it could have been written today. The subjects covered include the links between housing and health; the potential for individual rent levels based on incomes, number of dependants etc; and a discussion on the furniture and furnishings to be provided by the landlord”
A portable exhibition called New Homes for Old used tactics reminiscent of the Suffragettes’ mocked-up prison cell from the Women’s Exhibition of 1909. (The history of Women’s Pioneer Housing Association shows that many who joined the struggle for women’s suffrage later became involved in the housing movement.)
The book has a foreword by Nobel laureate John Galsworthy and contributors include the Lord Bishop of Southwark, Sir John Tudor Walters and Irene Barclay, the first woman to qualify as a chartered surveyor. She was integral to the establishment and success of a number of London housing associations that prosper today as Origin, One Housing and Gateway Housing.
In her 1976 book People Need Roots: The Story of The St Pancras Housing Association, Ms Barclay states that “we were going to demonstrate that rehousing a slum population was a practical business proposition” – something that would not have been out of place in the SHOUT manifesto written in 2014.
Which, in a way, brings me to my reaction to this lovely little book.
It was written almost a century ago, but so much of it could have been written today. The subjects covered include the links between housing and health; the potential for individual rent levels based on incomes, number of dependants etc; and a discussion on the furniture and furnishings to be provided by the landlord; the role of housing management (in particular women as property managers) and the need to avoid evictions.
There is a chapter looking at how other countries have attempted to meet housing need and what we can learn from them. The specific needs of rural communities and the importance of ‘beauty’ in design and planning are discussed.
“We know what the problems are and have known for a century where to find the solutions”
In his foreword, Mr Galsworthy describes the poor housing conditions to be found across London as “the direct cause of injustice, vice, misery, discontent, disease, degradation and degeneracy”.
Reading that, it’s hard not to think not only of the worst of the private rented sector but also the horrendous conditions in some social housing, exposed by Daniel Hewitt and his team at ITV News.
I found the contributions fascinating, but ultimately demoralising and depressing. We know what the problems are and we have known for a century where to find the solutions.
Until housing is given the political, social and economic priority that we know it needs, then there will be another edition of this lovely little book in another 90 years. We must do better.
Alison Inman, board member, Saffron and Tpas; former president, CIH; co-founder, SHOUT
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