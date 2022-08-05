We know what the problems are in housing, and we have known for a century where to find the solutions

“The ordinary individual who sees acres of small new houses stretching round all our big towns may be forgiven for complacently concluding that the housing problem is well on the way to solution. Only those who are familiar with the homes of the poorest know how little effect all this new building has had in improving those homes, and what waste of life, health and money is caused by the dreadful conditions of overcrowding which still prevail in our large towns.”

– Housing: a Citizen’s Guide to the Problem, 1931

I love a good second-hand bookshop, and was delighted to strike gold a couple of months ago during a trip to Aldeburgh.

I came across a lovely little book, published in 1931, titled Housing: a Citizen’s Guide to the Problem. It’s an edited collection of very short essays (nowadays we’d call them blogs), compiled by Kathleen England, a member of The Under 40 Club. Recovering from COVID, and with time on my hands, I was eager to find out more.

An article written some 20 years ago by the architectural historian Elizabeth Darling threw light on the origins of the The Under 40 Club. ‘To induce humanitarian sentiments in prurient Londoners: the Propaganda Activities of London’s Voluntary Housing Associations in the Inter-war Period’ was published in The London Journal and is a superb history of the activities of London housing societies during a period of municipal expansion and the beginnings of mass council housebuilding.